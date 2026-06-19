Indore Tragedy: 20-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From Building Days Before Rescheduled Exam

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant died after falling from the third floor of a building in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore late on Thursday night, days before she was due to reappear for the medical entrance exam on Sunday. The incident is the latest in a string of deaths involving NEET candidates since the examination was cancelled on May 12 following the paper leak controversy. The student was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the fall but died from her injuries on Friday.

According to reports, her sister said the young woman had been facing intense pressure as this was her final opportunity to clear NEET after three unsuccessful attempts. According to the family, becoming a doctor remained her biggest dream despite repeated setbacks.

Family says cancelled exam added to stress during final attempt

The aspirant, whose father is a medical officer in Dhar, had been staying with her sister in Indore while preparing for NEET. Recalling her struggle, the sister said, “She had failed three times, but this time she was confident of passing the exam. After the exam was cancelled, she was under stress. We enrolled her in a pharmacy course and advised her not to feel pressured, but she was unwilling to give up her dream of becoming a doctor.”

Reports say that police have begun an investigation into the incident. Santosh Dudhi, a police officer, said that initial findings suggest it may be a suicide, though other possibilities are still being examined. “Her mobile phone has been seized, as she was speaking to someone at the time of the fall. The Forensic Science Laboratory team has inspected the scene,” he said.

Investigators examine final moments before the fall

According to reports, investigators said the student was talking to her cousin at around 11:30 pm on Thursday before she went to the second floor of the building. A few minutes later, she fell from the rooftop. Police have recorded statements from family members as part of the probe.

Investigators also said the family had encouraged her to consider another career option after she had attempted suicide in January. The statements of relatives are now being reviewed as officials try to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Exam controversy and recent deaths fuel wider concerns

As per reports, the NEET (Undergraduate) examination was rescheduled after being cancelled on May 12, despite 2.27 million students appearing for the test across 551 cities. Central agencies later found that the question paper had been compromised, with some questions allegedly available on mobile phones as early as May 1, two days before the exam. The controversy marked the second straight year that NEET came under scrutiny.

The Congress, which has been protesting alleged irregularities in NEET, linked the Indore death to the exam controversy. State Congress chief Jitu Patwari wrote on X: “Now in Indore too: A NEET aspirant fell from the third floor and succumbed in the hospital. Her elder sister said she was stressed about the paper leak! The number of government-caused deaths is rising, yet why is not the resignation of the guilty party, the education minister, being sought?”

The Indore case comes after two other NEET aspirants died this week in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. In Dehradun, a 23-year-old woman preparing for NEET was found dead in her room, with a handwritten note reportedly indicating depression. In Rajasthan’s Sikar district, a 22-year-old NEET candidate was found dead ahead of his third attempt at the exam.

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