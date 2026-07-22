Indraprastha University UG Admission 2026-27 Begins at ipu.admissions.nic.in Through CUET; Check Direct Link, Last Date

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has begun the admission process for undergraduate courses through CUET UG 2026 scores for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who are eligible can now apply online by visiting the university’s official admission portal. The last date to submit the application is July 30, 2026, by 11:59 pm. The university said admissions for programmes that require National Level Tests (NLTs) and Common Entrance Tests (CETs) will be completed first.The remaining vacant seats will be filled after that which will be based on CUET UG 2026 scores. Candidates applying through CUET UG 2026 must complete the online registration process and pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,500 for each course they apply for.

How to Apply for Indraprastha University UG Admission 2026-27

Documents Required

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

CUET UG 2026 scorecard

Category certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Candidates who are applying through CUET UG 2026 should complete their registration before the last date to avoid any last minute technical problems. The university will announce the merit list, counselling dates, and seat allotment schedule after the admission process for National Level Tests (NLTs) and Common Entrance Tests (CETs) is completed.

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