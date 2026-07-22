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Home > Education News > Indraprastha University UG Admission 2026-27 Begins at ipu.admissions.nic.in Through CUET; Check Direct Link, Last Date

Indraprastha University UG Admission 2026-27 Begins at ipu.admissions.nic.in Through CUET; Check Direct Link, Last Date

GGSIPU has started UG admissions through CUET UG 2026 for the 2026-27 academic session. Eligible candidates can apply online until July 30, 2026, by paying the required application fee and submitting the necessary documents.

Indraprastha University UG Admission 2026-27 Begins at ipu.admissions.nic.in Through CUET. Photo: X
Indraprastha University UG Admission 2026-27 Begins at ipu.admissions.nic.in Through CUET. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 13:15 IST

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has begun the admission process for undergraduate courses through CUET UG 2026 scores for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who are eligible can now apply online by visiting the university’s official admission portal. The last date to submit the application is July 30, 2026, by 11:59 pm. The university said admissions for programmes that require National Level Tests (NLTs) and Common Entrance Tests (CETs) will be completed first.The remaining vacant seats will be filled after that which will be based on CUET UG 2026 scores. Candidates applying through CUET UG 2026 must complete the online registration process and pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,500 for each course they apply for.

How to Apply for Indraprastha University UG Admission 2026-27

Documents Required 

  • Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

  • Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

  • CUET UG 2026 scorecard

  • Category certificate (if applicable)

  • Passport-size photograph

  • Scanned signature

Candidates who are applying through CUET UG 2026 should complete their registration before the last date to avoid any last minute technical problems. The university will announce the merit list, counselling dates, and seat allotment schedule after the admission process for National Level Tests (NLTs) and Common Entrance Tests (CETs) is completed.

Also Read: Maharashtra School Holiday Today 22 July: Are Schools Open or Closed? Check Rain Alert & District Updates 

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Indraprastha University UG Admission 2026-27 Begins at ipu.admissions.nic.in Through CUET; Check Direct Link, Last Date
Tags: CUET UGeducation news

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Indraprastha University UG Admission 2026-27 Begins at ipu.admissions.nic.in Through CUET; Check Direct Link, Last Date
Indraprastha University UG Admission 2026-27 Begins at ipu.admissions.nic.in Through CUET; Check Direct Link, Last Date
Indraprastha University UG Admission 2026-27 Begins at ipu.admissions.nic.in Through CUET; Check Direct Link, Last Date
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