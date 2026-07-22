Indraprastha University UG Admission 2026-27 Begins at ipu.admissions.nic.in Through CUET; Check Direct Link, Last Date

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has begun the admission process for undergraduate courses through CUET UG 2026 scores for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who are eligible can now apply online by visiting the university’s official admission portal. The last date to submit the application is July 30, 2026, by 11:59 pm. The university said admissions for programmes that require National Level Tests (NLTs) and Common Entrance Tests (CETs) will be completed first.The remaining vacant seats will be filled after that which will be based on CUET UG 2026 scores. Candidates applying through CUET UG 2026 must complete the online registration process and pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,500 for each course they apply for.
How to Apply for Indraprastha University UG Admission 2026-27
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Visit the official website ipu.admissions.nic.in.
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Click on Admissions 2026 and select Apply Online.
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Open the IPU Registration 2026 link.
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Register to generate a Login ID and password.
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Log in and fill in the required details.
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Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee of Rs 2,500.
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Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Documents Required
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Class 10 mark sheet and certificate
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Class 12 mark sheet and certificate
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CUET UG 2026 scorecard
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Category certificate (if applicable)
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Passport-size photograph
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Scanned signature
Candidates who are applying through CUET UG 2026 should complete their registration before the last date to avoid any last minute technical problems. The university will announce the merit list, counselling dates, and seat allotment schedule after the admission process for National Level Tests (NLTs) and Common Entrance Tests (CETs) is completed.
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Manisha Chauhan is a Senior Sub Editor with over three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers breaking news, national, international, and trending topics. With expertise in news writing, editing and SEO, she is committed to delivering accurate, engaging and reader-friendly content that keeps audiences informed.