Jharkhand BTech Admission 2026 Application Window Open; Check Eligibility, Fees and Merit List Details

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has begun the admission procedure for the 2026 year of the undergraduate engineering programmes. Candidates who qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 can now apply for admission to BTech, BE and similar engineering courses conducted by the government and deemed private institutions in the state.

The online admission is available through the official JCECEB portal and will be accepted till July 2, 2026. The admission is based on JEE Main scores and the merit list of the board of the state.

Who can apply for Jharkhand BTech admissions 2026

Students who want to enrol in engineering courses in Jharkhand should have appeared in Class 12 or qualified in the equivalent examination with compulsory physics and maths. In addition to these subjects, students should have qualified in at least one of the option subjects from the list, which includes Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Biotechnology, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics and Entrepreneurship (Business Studies).

Students need to have secured a minimum of 45 percent marks in the aggregate in their qualifying subjects. Candidates from the reserved categories need at least 40 percent marks.

In addition to academic qualifications, candidates must be Indian citizens and local and permanent residents of Jharkhand. If you are applying for the domicile of a state, a good local resident certificate from the competent authority would be required.

What is the Jharkhand BTech admission timetable

As per the official notification, the registration window will remain open till July 2. After the deadline is over, candidates will have the opportunity to rectify errors in their application form via the application correction portal to be opened on July 3.

Afterward, the Jharkhand State Merit List 2026 will be released on July 5 by the board. Based on the merit list, the counselling and seat allotment process would be carried out in all participating engineering institutions throughout the state.

Candidates are advised to submit their registration before the deadline to avoid technical glitches on the application portal.

How much is the JCECEB fee

The fee is as per category. Candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Backward Class-I (BC-I) and Backward Class-II (BC-II) categories should pay Rs 500 as a registration fee.

Meanwhile, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and female candidates pay Rs 250. Persons with disabilities are exempted from paying the application fee regardless of their category. The fee has to be paid online either through a debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI.

How will the Jharkhand State Merit List 2026 be compiled

JCECEB said that awards of seats will be based on candidates’ JEE Main 2026 works and information supplied during the registration process.

The board further said that the recognition of reservation benefits will also be based on the category. The caste certificate, income or disability document submitted by the candidates should still be valid and in the specified format. The admission to various seats will be based on the reservation status in place at the Jharkhand government.

Eligible candidates from the Economically Weaker Section must furnish a valid income certificate declaring family income of up to Rs 8 lakh.

What are other possible reservation benefits

The candidates can benefit from supernumerary seats under AICTE guidelines, besides the regular reservation policy. As per the AICTE guidelines, five per cent of seats are extra in each branch of engineering for the specified groups.

The board has advised applicants to ensure that they verify all the details before final submission, especially as incorrect details pertaining to personal as well as academic or category details can impact the merit ranking, counselling eligibility and final admission.

Registrations have begun; therefore, the eligible JEE Main 2026 candidates have a narrow window to enrol in Jharkhand’s engineering admission process for the upcoming academic session.

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