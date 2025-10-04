JKBOSE Class 10th Datesheet 2025 OUT: Check Complete Board Exam Schedule, 15% Relaxation in Syllabus | Direct Link

JKBOSE Class 10th Datesheet 2025 OUT: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JKBOSE Class 10th annual exam 2025 datesheet on the official website- jkbose.nic.in. Candidates will appear for the JKBOSE 10th exam 2025 from November 3 to November 27, 2025.

JKBOSE Class 10th Annual Exam 2025: Datesheet

Candidates must note that the JKBOSE 10th Exam 2025 will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm.

Mathematics- November 3

Social Science- November 7

Science- November 11

English- November 14

Urdu/ Hindi papers- November 17

Computer Science- November 19

Vocational subjects paper- November 21

Home Science- November 23

Music- November 25

Kashmiri/ Dogri/ Bhoti/ Punjabi/ Arabic/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Persian/ Sanskrit- November 24

Painting/ Art and Drawing subject papers- November 27.

How to Download JKBOSE 10th Datesheet?

Visit the official website.

Click on JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Schedule PDF Link.

Download the datesheet.

Take a printout for future use.

Direct Link to Download JKBOSE Class 10th Datesheet 2025: Click Here

JKBOSE Class 10th Exam 2025: Relaxation in Syllabus

JKBOSE announces 15% relaxation in syllabus for students of Class 10th, 11th, and 12th for annual regular 2025 examination (October-November Session). Now, the students will have to attempt any 85% marks from the question paper within the internal choice.