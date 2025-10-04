LIVE TV
Home > Education > JKBOSE Class 10th Datesheet 2025 OUT: Check Complete Board Exam Schedule, 15% Relaxation in Syllabus | Direct Link

JKBOSE Class 10th Datesheet 2025 OUT: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JKBOSE Class 10th annual exam 2025 datesheet on the official website- jkbose.nic.in. Candidates will appear for the JKBOSE 10th exam 2025 from November 3 to November 27, 2025. JKBOSE announces 15% relaxation in syllabus for students of Class 10th, 11th, and 12th for annual regular 2025 examination (October-November Session).

Published: October 4, 2025 17:17:42 IST

JKBOSE Class 10th Datesheet 2025 OUT: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JKBOSE Class 10th annual exam 2025 datesheet on the official website- jkbose.nic.in. Candidates will appear for the JKBOSE 10th exam 2025 from November 3 to November 27, 2025.

JKBOSE Class 10th Annual Exam 2025: Datesheet 

Candidates must note that the JKBOSE 10th Exam 2025 will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm. 

  • Mathematics- November 3

  • Social Science- November 7

  • Science- November 11

  • English- November 14

  • Urdu/ Hindi papers- November 17

  • Computer Science- November 19

  • Vocational subjects paper- November 21

  • Home Science- November 23

  • Music- November 25

  • Kashmiri/ Dogri/ Bhoti/ Punjabi/ Arabic/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Persian/ Sanskrit- November 24

  • Painting/ Art and Drawing subject papers- November 27.

How to Download JKBOSE 10th Datesheet?

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Schedule PDF Link.
  • Download the datesheet.
  • Take a printout for future use. 

Direct Link to Download JKBOSE Class 10th Datesheet 2025:  Click Here 

JKBOSE Class 10th Exam 2025: Relaxation in Syllabus 

JKBOSE announces 15% relaxation in syllabus for students of Class 10th, 11th, and 12th for annual regular 2025 examination (October-November Session). Now, the students will have to attempt any 85% marks from the question paper within the internal choice. 

Direct Link to Check JKBOSE Class 10th Syllabus Relaxation: Click Here

