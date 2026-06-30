JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Result Today, Reporting Till July 5; Check Opening & Closing Ranks Here

The JoSAA counselling 2026 allotment result for round 2 will be declared today, June 30. The JoSAA round 2 allotment result will be released on the official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates need to visit the official portal to download the round 2 JoSAA seat allotment letter and report to the allotted colleges within the stipulated date and time.

Steps to Check JoSAA Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026

Candidates need to visit the official website and follow the given below steps.

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.

Click on the JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Result link.

Log in using the JEE Main application number and password.

The JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result 2026 will appear on the screen

Check the allotted institute and course carefully .

Download and save the allotment result for future reference.

What After JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026?

Once the allotment result is out, candidates will be required to accept the allotment and report to the respective colleges and complete the admission process. The JoSAA round 2 reporting date is June 30 to July 5, 2026. The process involves the following steps

Freeze: candidates have to accept the allotted seat and exit further counselling rounds.

Float: Accept the seat while remaining eligible for a better preferred institute or course in subsequent rounds.

Slide: Accept the allotted institute but remain eligible for a better branch within the same institute.

Documents Required for JoSAA Counselling for Admission to IITs

The list of documents required for admission to IITs needs to be uploaded by the candidates at the time of online reporting.

Class X Mark Sheet/Aadhaar Card or Birth Certificate

Class XII Mark Sheet (Qualifying Examination)

Certificate of category (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS), if applicable

Original Certificate for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), if applicable

Original Certificate for persons having less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing, if applicable

Crossed Bank Cheque copy / Image of Passbook with bank account details

Medical Certificate

OCI certificate /PIO card, if applicable

Passport / Citizenship certificate, if applicable

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