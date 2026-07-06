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Home > Education News > JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared: Reporting Last Date July 8; Download Result, Cutoff At josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared: Reporting Last Date July 8; Download Result, Cutoff At josaa.nic.in

To download the JoSAA seat allotment, candidates have to log in to the official website using their application number and password.

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared: Reporting Last Date July 8; Download Result, Cutoff At josaa.nic.in

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-06 19:23 IST

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result on July 6. Candidates who have been granted seats in the round 3 JoSAA counselling  must finish the online reporting process (including SAF payment, seat confirmation, document upload, and verification) till July 8. To download the JoSAA seat allotment, candidates have to log in to the official website using their application number and password.

Steps to Download JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026

Candidates need to follow the given below steps to download seat allotment result of JoSAA round 3 counselling. 

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  • Visit the official JoSAA website

  • Click on the JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 3 Allotment link  

  • The JoSAA login page will appear.

  • Enter JEE Main application number and password.  

  • After successfully logging in, candidates can view the JoSAA seat allotment result.  

  • Review the assigned college and course

  • Download and save the page for future reference

What is Freeze, Float and Slide in JoSAA Counselling 2026?

To know the following JoSAA counselling terms in detail, check here.. 

Freeze: candidates must choose this option if they are fully satisfied with the given seat and will not take part in any subsequent counselling rounds.  

Float: Choose this option if a candidate accepts the current seat but wishes to explore better preferences in subsequent rounds.   

Slide: candidates must choose this option if they want to upgrade to a different branch within the same college.

JoSAA round 3 Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates can check the opening and closing ranks for all colleges participating in JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. 

  • Visit the official JoSAA website,  josaa.nic.in.

  • Go to the “eservices tab.”

  • Select the OR-CR 2026 link in the window.

  • A new page will appear

  • Enter details such as the JoSAA round, type of institute, name of the institute, academic program, and type/category of seat.

  • Once you have filled in the required details

  • Click on “Submit” to see the opening and closing ranks based on your selections.

Also Read: Exclusive: UN Commission Chairperson Defends Report Alleging Israel Deliberately Targeted Palestinian Children

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JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared: Reporting Last Date July 8; Download Result, Cutoff At josaa.nic.in
Tags: JoSAA Counselling 2026JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 3 AllotmentJoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 3 Allotment linkJoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment ResultJoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026

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JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared: Reporting Last Date July 8; Download Result, Cutoff At josaa.nic.in
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