JPSC City Intimation Slip 2026 Expected Shortly at jpsc.gov.in, Check Exam City, OTR Login and Admit Card Schedule

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is expected to release the city intimation slip for the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 on 8 April 2026.

Candidates who have applied for the examination will get the city intimation slip through the official website using their One Time Registration (OTR) login.

The city intimation slip will contain details of the district headquarters of the allotted exam centre to candidates so that they can plan their travelling and other arrangements in advance.

What is JPSC city intimation slip 2026

The JPSC city intimation slip 2026 is the pre-exam slip which contains the allotment of the exam city to the candidates, which is released before the admit card. It is required to help candidates to prepare for the examination.

The city intimation slip is for information only and cannot be used as an exam hall entry pass.

Where to check JPSC city intimation slip 2026

Candidates can check and download the JPSC city intimation slip 2026 from the official website of JPSC through the OTR (One-Time Registration) login.

Candidates will need to use their registered email ID, mobile number registration or OTR number with the password.

How to download JPSC city slip 2026

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the city intimation slip:

Go to the official site of JPSC

Click on the OTR login link available on the homepage.

Enter credentials registered with the JPSC.

The city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Download it and keep it separate.

It is recommended to keep a copy of the same for future reference.

What details does JPSC city intimation slip contain

The JPSC city intimation slip will contain only the district headquarters of the exam centre where the candidate will appear for the exam. So that candidate can make necessary arrangements for travelling and staying.

But complete information about the exact address of the exam centre will be disclosed in the admit card.

When will JPSC admit card 2026 be released

The JPSC admit card 2026 will be published on April 14, 2026, around 5:00 P.M. An attendance sheet and detailed exam instructions will also be released.

Since the admit card is compulsory for appearing in the exam, it will have to be downloaded separately.

What documents are required for JPSC exam 2026

The candidate has to take the admit card and a valid photo ID with them while appearing in the exam.

Also, the candidate has to read the attendance sheet and guidelines released by the commission. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without having an admit card.

What should candidates do after downloading JPSC city slip

Candidates should check all information mentioned in the city intimation slip and make necessary arrangements for travelling.

Also, the candidate should go through the official JPSC website regularly for any updates, and candidate login credentials should be made ready to avoid any last-minute problems.