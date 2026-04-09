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Home > Education News > Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Check Marks Memo, Pass Criteria And How to Download

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Check Marks Memo, Pass Criteria And How to Download

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 today, April 9.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 9, 2026 15:17:40 IST

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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Check Marks Memo, Pass Criteria And How to Download

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 today, April 9.

Students who appeared for Class 12 board exam can check the results on the official websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

The result has been released on various platforms for easy access by students.

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When were Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2026 conducted

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2026 has been conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The exam papers were conducted across various centres and followed strict guidelines. 

Where to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 can be checked on the official website karresults.nic.in and the KSEAB website.

The mobile app KarnatakaOne and SMS/WhatsApp are also available to check the results. The candidates should have their registration number and date of birth handy when they check for the result.

How to download Karnataka 2nd PUC marksheet 2026

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 can be checked on the official website karresults.nic.in and the KSEAB website.

The mobile app KarnatakaOne and SMS/WhatsApp are also available to check the results. The candidates should have their registration number and date of birth handy when they check for the result.

How many students appeared for Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026

According to the official statistics, 710,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges registered for the exams.

Of them, 292,645 were from the science stream, 211,174 from commerce and 142,982 from the arts stream. This is a massive number of student aspirants from all three streams.

What are the passing marks for Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026

The minimum marks required to pass the 2nd PUC examination is 32 per cent. Students who fail to meet the minimum requirement or do not accept their marks can apply for supplementary or scrutiny exams. Information on revaluation and supplementary exams will be released soon by the board.

What were last year’s Karnataka 2nd PUC result trends

According to the official statistics for the year 2025, the overall pass percentage in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams was 69.16 per cent.

Of the three streams, Science had the highest pass percentage at 82.45 percent, followed by Commerce at 76.07 percent and Arts at 53.29 percent. These trends showed how each stream performed in the exams last year.

What should students do after checking the result?

After downloading the marksheet, students should cross-check all the details carefully. In case of any mistakes, they have to contact the board authorities.

Students who wish to pursue higher education should start the application process on time. The other students can opt for revaluation or supplementary exams. 

The result announcement is now over. Students should stay tuned for any other announcements from official authorities.

Also Read: NTET 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today at exams.nta.nic.in, Check Editable Fields and Steps to Make Changes

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Tags: Karnataka 2nd PUC resultKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026Karnataka Class 12 Result 2026KSEAB PUC result 2026

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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Check Marks Memo, Pass Criteria And How to Download

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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Check Marks Memo, Pass Criteria And How to Download
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Check Marks Memo, Pass Criteria And How to Download
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Check Marks Memo, Pass Criteria And How to Download
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Check Marks Memo, Pass Criteria And How to Download

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