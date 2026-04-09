Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Today at karresults.nic.in, Check Direct Result Link and How to Download Scorecard

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 today, 9th April, at 3 pm.

More than 7 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 online through the official portal.

Candidates should have their registration numbers at hand to access the marksheet instantly once the result link is online.

When will the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 be declared

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be declared by the Karnataka Board on April 9 at 3 pm. All the streams, science, commerce, and arts, will be declared at the same time.

The exams were conducted in multiple centres all over the state of Karnataka from February 28 to March 17 this year.

Where to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 online

Students can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 online at karresults.nic.in. After the announcement of the result, the link titled ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026’ will be available on the website’s home page.

In addition to the official website, the result will also be available through DigiLocker for convenience.

How to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 scorecard

To download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 scorecard, candidates must go to the official website and click on the results link.

They must then provide the registration number and subject stream and click on the submit button.

After that, they should review all the details displayed on the screen and download the marks sheet.

It is recommended to have a printout of the result sheet till the original documents are issued.

What details will the Karnataka 2nd PUC marksheet include

The following details, candidate name, registration no., subject-wise marks, total marks and qualifying status are visible in the online marksheet.

Students are requested to double-check the details and report them to the board authorities in case of any mismatch

How many students appeared in Karnataka PUC 2 exams 2026

In total, 710,363 candidates appeared in Karnataka 2nd PUC exams in 2026. Among them, science stream students were 292,645, commerce stream students were 211,174 and arts stream students were 142,982. The exam was conducted in 5,174 colleges.

Can students check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 through DigiLocker

Students can also check their marksheet in DigiLocker. After signing into their DigiLocker account, they can navigate to the education section and click on KSEAB, and then they will be able to download their Class 12 marksheet.

This is a handy alternative in case of high traffic to the official website. Students are advised to stay updated on the official sources for the result as it will be announced this afternoon and to beware of misinformation.

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