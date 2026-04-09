LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Today at karresults.nic.in, Check Direct Result Link and How to Download Scorecard

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Today at karresults.nic.in, Check Direct Result Link and How to Download Scorecard

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 9, 2026 11:39:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Today at karresults.nic.in, Check Direct Result Link and How to Download Scorecard

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 today, 9th April, at 3 pm. 

More than 7 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 online through the official portal. 

Candidates should have their registration numbers at hand to access the marksheet instantly once the result link is online.

You Might Be Interested In

When will the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 be declared

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be declared by the Karnataka Board on April 9 at 3 pm. All the streams, science, commerce, and arts, will be declared at the same time. 

The exams were conducted in multiple centres all over the state of Karnataka from February 28 to March 17 this year. 

Where to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 online

Students can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 online at karresults.nic.in. After the announcement of the result, the link titled ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026’ will be available on the website’s home page. 

In addition to the official website, the result will also be available through DigiLocker for convenience.

How to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 scorecard

To download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 scorecard, candidates must go to the official website and click on the results link.

They must then provide the registration number and subject stream and click on the submit button. 

After that, they should review all the details displayed on the screen and download the marks sheet.

It is recommended to have a printout of the result sheet till the original documents are issued.

What details will the Karnataka 2nd PUC marksheet include

The following details, candidate name, registration no., subject-wise marks, total marks and qualifying status are visible in the online marksheet.

Students are requested to double-check the details and report them to the board authorities in case of any mismatch

How many students appeared in Karnataka PUC 2 exams 2026

In total, 710,363 candidates appeared in Karnataka 2nd PUC exams in 2026. Among them, science stream students were 292,645, commerce stream students were 211,174 and arts stream students were 142,982. The exam was conducted in 5,174 colleges.

Can students check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 through DigiLocker

Students can also check their marksheet in DigiLocker. After signing into their DigiLocker account, they can navigate to the education section and click on KSEAB, and then they will be able to download their Class 12 marksheet.

This is a handy alternative in case of high traffic to the official website. Students are advised to stay updated on the official sources for the result as it will be announced this afternoon and to beware of misinformation.

Also Read: Assam HSLC Result 2026 Expected To Be Declared Soon at sebaonline.org, Check Expected Date And How To Download Scorecard

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2nd PUC result 2026Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026Karnataka Class 12 Result 2026Karnataka PUC result 2026 timeKSEABKSEAB PUC 2 result 2026KSEAB result

RELATED News

KEAM 2026 Admit Card Released at cee.kerala.gov.in, Check Exam Date, Steps to Download and Key Guidelines

CBSE Class 12 Marks Upload 2026 Begins for West Asia Schools, Know Deadline, Rules and Key Instructions

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: When Results Will Be Declared and How to Check Online

KVS Balvatika Admission 2026: 5 Mistakes Parents Must Avoid After Lottery Result

Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026 Out, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Apply Dates

LATEST NEWS

Who Is ‘Nila’? Humanoid Robot In Saree Welcomes Voters At VOC Government School Polling Station In Puducherry | WATCH

Meta Introduces Muse Spark: Multimodal AI Model For Advanced Reasoning—Know How It Is Better Than ChatGPT And Gemini

Devotees Pour 11,000 Liters Of Milk Into Narmada, Netizens Outraged Over Waste While Children Sleep Hungry, WATCH VIDEO

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Today at karresults.nic.in, Check Direct Result Link and How to Download Scorecard

PM Narendra Modi’s Big Statement On Women Reservation: 33% Women Reservation ‘Need Of The Hour’, Delay Will Be ‘Deeply Unfortunate’

Who Is Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? JD(U) Leader And Nitish Kumar’s Trusted Aide As Samrat Choudhary Emerges Frontrunner For Bihar CM

Homeopathy for a Viksit Bharat

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch PSL 2026, Match 16 Live On TV And Online?

Trump Issues Big Threat To Iran: ‘Shootin’ Starts’ If Ceasefire Deal Fails, US Warships, Fighter Jets To Remain Locked Around Tehran Till…

Numen Rising, founded by Madhurima Nigam, brings IMMERSIV, The Floating Breathwork Experience to India for the first time, facilitated by Ashley Edelman

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Today at karresults.nic.in, Check Direct Result Link and How to Download Scorecard

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Today at karresults.nic.in, Check Direct Result Link and How to Download Scorecard

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Today at karresults.nic.in, Check Direct Result Link and How to Download Scorecard
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Today at karresults.nic.in, Check Direct Result Link and How to Download Scorecard
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Today at karresults.nic.in, Check Direct Result Link and How to Download Scorecard
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Today at karresults.nic.in, Check Direct Result Link and How to Download Scorecard

QUICK LINKS