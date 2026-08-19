Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared KEA PGCET 2026 results. Candidates who have appeared in the Karnataka PGCET exam can download PGCET 2026 result link from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026.

How to Download Karnataka PGCET Result Link 2026?

To download PGCET KEA results, candidates need to follow the steps below:

Visit the official exam website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026

Click on the Karnataka PGCET result link

Enter login credentials such as PGCET number and date of birth

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

The Karnataka PGCET result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

Details Mentioned on the Karnataka PGCET Scorecard 2026

The following details will be mentioned on the PGCET 2026 scorecard

Name

PGCET number

Candidate type

Rank

PGCET score

Subjects

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