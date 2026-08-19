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Home > Education News > Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 15:20 IST

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared KEA PGCET 2026 results. Candidates who have appeared in the Karnataka PGCET exam can download PGCET 2026 result link from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026. 

How to Download Karnataka PGCET Result Link 2026?

To download PGCET KEA results, candidates need to follow the steps below:

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  • Visit the official exam website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026

  • Click on the Karnataka PGCET result link

  • Enter login credentials such as PGCET number and date of birth

  • Click on the ‘Submit’ button

  • The Karnataka PGCET result 2026 will appear on the screen

  • Download and save the result for future reference 

Details Mentioned on the Karnataka PGCET Scorecard 2026

The following details will be mentioned on the PGCET 2026 scorecard

  • Name

  • PGCET number

  • Candidate type

  • Rank

  • PGCET score

  • Subjects  

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Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download
Tags: Karnataka PGCET 2026 ResultKarnataka PGCET ResultKarnataka PGCET Result 2026Karnataka PGCET Scorecard 2026

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Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download

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Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download

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