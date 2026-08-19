Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared KEA PGCET 2026 results. Candidates who have appeared in the Karnataka PGCET exam can download PGCET 2026 result link from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026.
How to Download Karnataka PGCET Result Link 2026?
To download PGCET KEA results, candidates need to follow the steps below:
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Visit the official exam website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026
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Click on the Karnataka PGCET result link
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Enter login credentials such as PGCET number and date of birth
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Click on the ‘Submit’ button
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The Karnataka PGCET result 2026 will appear on the screen
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Download and save the result for future reference
Details Mentioned on the Karnataka PGCET Scorecard 2026
The following details will be mentioned on the PGCET 2026 scorecard
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Name
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PGCET number
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Candidate type
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Rank
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PGCET score
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Subjects
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Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.