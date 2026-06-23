Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details, Age Limit and Application Process

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has started the process of recruitment for 1,600 Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) posts in the state. The candidates can now register and submit their online application through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) portal. The application form opened on June 22 and will remain open till July 22, 2026. The recruitment will come as a boon to the police force of the state, as positions have been advertised in various divisions of the state. The successful candidates will receive a salary range in the band of Rs 37,500 – Rs 76,100, as per the applicable pay scale.

How many vacancies are there in Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026

The recruitment drives have opened for 1,600 vacancies. Most of the available vacancies are in the general Karnataka division and the rest are in the Kalyana Karnataka division. As per the notification, for the General Karnataka Division, 1,421 posts are available, while for the Kalyana Karnataka Division, there are 179 vacancies. The number of applications received for this recruitment drive will be enormous, as every citizen seeks a position in a government job in the police department.

Who is eligible for the Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026

Candidates need to have passed the Pre-University Course (PUC), Class 12, or any equivalent exam conducted by any recognised board. All the required qualification certificates must be presented by the candidates before the last date of application. Candidates who are applicants of the results of the examination are not eligible to apply.

Candidates need to have studied Kannada, either as a first or second language, from the SSLC stage. Those who have not studied Kannada can also qualify if the candidate has passed the Kannada language test conducted by KEA.

What is the age limit to apply for Armed Police Constable posts

The minimum age criteria is 18 years. The upper age limit has been set at 33 years on as of July 22, 2026. The Karnataka government has also given a one-time relaxation of five years for the upper age limit for all the eligible candidates. Additional relaxation of age will be given to ex-servicemen candidates as per the present government rules. Candidates should refer to the detailed notification to check the category-wise age relaxations before applying.

How to apply for Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026

Online applications can be done by candidates through the KEA portal. Applicants need to register using basic details, complete the application form, upload required documents and pay the application fee. After checking all the details, the candidates need to submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference. The authorities have told the applicants to complete the registration process before the last date.

How much is Karnataka Police jobs application fee

General category candidates need to pay a Rs 500 application fee. Applicants belonging to any other category are required to pay Rs 250. The fee is to be paid through online mode available on the application portal. Applications will not be considered if the fee is not paid successfully.

When is Karnataka Police written exam

The Karnataka Police recruitment written test will be conducted on September 6, 2026. As per the final schedule, the examination will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12 noon. The information about the admit card, centres and selection process will be released at a later date. Candidates must visit the official website regularly and start their preparation early, as competition for police recruitment will be fierce due to the high number of candidate slips alongside an attractive salary package.

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