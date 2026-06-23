LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details, Age Limit and Application Process

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details, Age Limit and Application Process

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has commenced the recruitment process for 1,600 Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) posts across the state.

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026
Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-23 13:22 IST

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has started the process of recruitment for 1,600 Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR) posts in the state. The candidates can now register and submit their online application through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) portal. The application form opened on June 22 and will remain open till July 22, 2026. The recruitment will come as a boon to the police force of the state, as positions have been advertised in various divisions of the state. The successful candidates will receive a salary range in the band of Rs 37,500 – Rs 76,100, as per the applicable pay scale.

How many vacancies are there in Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026

The recruitment drives have opened for 1,600 vacancies. Most of the available vacancies are in the general Karnataka division and the rest are in the Kalyana Karnataka division. As per the notification, for the General Karnataka Division, 1,421 posts are available, while for the Kalyana Karnataka Division, there are 179 vacancies. The number of applications received for this recruitment drive will be enormous, as every citizen seeks a position in a government job in the police department.

Who is eligible for the Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026

Candidates need to have passed the Pre-University Course (PUC), Class 12, or any equivalent exam conducted by any recognised board. All the required qualification certificates must be presented by the candidates before the last date of application. Candidates who are applicants of the results of the examination are not eligible to apply.

You Might Be Interested In

Candidates need to have studied Kannada, either as a first or second language, from the SSLC stage. Those who have not studied Kannada can also qualify if the candidate has passed the Kannada language test conducted by KEA.

What is the age limit to apply for Armed Police Constable posts

The minimum age criteria is 18 years. The upper age limit has been set at 33 years on as of July 22, 2026. The Karnataka government has also given a one-time relaxation of five years for the upper age limit for all the eligible candidates. Additional relaxation of age will be given to ex-servicemen candidates as per the present government rules. Candidates should refer to the detailed notification to check the category-wise age relaxations before applying.

How to apply for Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026

Online applications can be done by candidates through the KEA portal. Applicants need to register using basic details, complete the application form, upload required documents and pay the application fee. After checking all the details, the candidates need to submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference. The authorities have told the applicants to complete the registration process before the last date.

How much is Karnataka Police jobs application fee

General category candidates need to pay a Rs 500 application fee. Applicants belonging to any other category are required to pay Rs 250. The fee is to be paid through online mode available on the application portal. Applications will not be considered if the fee is not paid successfully.

When is Karnataka Police written exam

The Karnataka Police recruitment written test will be conducted on September 6, 2026. As per the final schedule, the examination will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12 noon. The information about the admit card, centres and selection process will be released at a later date. Candidates must visit the official website regularly and start their preparation early, as competition for police recruitment will be fierce due to the high number of candidate slips alongside an attractive salary package.

Also Read: CBSE Announces Special 40:60 Marking Scheme For Private Class 12 Candidates In Gulf Countries 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details, Age Limit and Application Process
Tags: Armed Police Constable vacancy 2026arnataka Police Constable RecruitmentKarnataka Police jobs 2026Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026KSP Recruitment 2026

RELATED News

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link, Login Credentials and Scorecard Details

CUET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: Steps to Download Scorecard, Check Percentile and Admission Process

Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026: Where and How to Check SEBA Class 10 Supplementary Results

CBSE Announces Special 40:60 Marking Scheme For Private Class 12 Candidates In Gulf Countries

CGBSE NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, MAT-SAT Scores and Scholarship Status Online

LATEST NEWS

UP Vet Doctor Murders Lover's Husband in Muzaffarnagar

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Samay Raina Make Rs 30 Crore From A Single Show? Viral Revenue Breakdown Explained

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details, Age Limit and Application Process

When Safety Turns Into A Trap: Lucknow Fire Tragedy Explained

Lock Upp Season 2: Riteish Deshmukh Loses Cool At Launch Over Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt Question: ‘Aapke Sawal Ka Jawab…’

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California

Tej Pratap Yadav Theft Case: Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Party Fund, Gold Stolen from Patna Residence

From Kerala To Corridors Of Power In Delhi: Who is George Kurian

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's Film Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip

IND vs IRE T20I: 3 Players Who Can Replace Nitish Kumar Reddy For India’s Tour Of England and Ireland

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details, Age Limit and Application Process

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details, Age Limit and Application Process

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details, Age Limit and Application Process
Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details, Age Limit and Application Process
Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details, Age Limit and Application Process
Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details, Age Limit and Application Process

QUICK LINKS