KEAM 2026 Admit Card Released at cee.kerala.gov.in, Check Exam Date, Steps to Download and Key Guidelines

The KEAM 2026 admit card has been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for KEAM 2026 can now download their KEAM 2026 admit card with the help of their application number and password.

The KEAM 2026 entrance exam has been scheduled from April 17 to April 22 with a minor modification in the schedule.

How can candidates download the KEAM 2026 admit card

The KEAM admit card is a compulsory document for appearing in the entrance exam. It has the name of the candidate, roll number, date of the exam, reporting time and the address of the exam centre.

In the absence of the KEAM admit card, candidates will not be permitted to appear for the entrance exam.

Even after the exam, candidates have to preserve the admit card as it will be required for the counselling and admission process.

Why is the KEAM admit card important

The KEAM admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. It has the name of the candidate, roll number, date of the exam, reporting time and the address of the exam centre. In the absence of the KEAM admit card, candidates will not be permitted to appear for the entrance exam.

In addition, having preserved the admit card will be required for the counselling and admission process.

Why have some KEAM 2026 hall tickets been withheld

CEE said it has temporarily withheld the admit cards of some candidates due to application defects like uploading of non-appropriate photographs and signatures, wrong Class 10 certificate, fees not paid completely, etc.

Candidates with such defects need to log in to their profiles and review the ‘Memo Details’ section to identify the errors and rectify them.

What is the deadline to resolve admit card issues

All candidates have until 4 pm on April 15, 2026, to pay the pending dues or rectify the defects in the application.

Admit cards will be released only after the defects are rectified. Even a single missed deadline may lead to the permanent withholding of the hall ticket.

What are the exam day guidelines for KEAM 2026

Candidates need to keep in mind that mobile phones, smartwatches, etc. are strictly prohibited in the exam hall.

Candidates also cannot change the allotted exam centre once allotted, for any reason. With the exam dates approaching, candidates are advised to confirm all details as on their admit cards and also make travel arrangements in advance.

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