KEAM 2026 Ranks Released at cee.kerala.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Rank Card and Next Steps

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage Farah Khan madras high court el loco post match interview uruguay Anil Mishra Himanshu Jangra Colombo conference 75 year old land dispute akshay kumar arg vs alg Faisal Mumtaz Rathore Donald Trump India visit 2027 Bittoo Boss murder motive Pune damage
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > KEAM 2026 Ranks Released at cee.kerala.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Rank Card and Next Steps

KEAM 2026 Ranks Released at cee.kerala.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Rank Card and Next Steps

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the rank list for KEAM 2026.

KEAM Rank List 2026
KEAM Rank List 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 15:21 IST

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the rank list for KEAM 2026 for the students intending to pursue courses in pharmacy and engineering. Those who appeared for entrance examinations can download their rank cards through the official CEE Kerala portal using their application number and password.

The release of the rank list is the first step in the admission procedure for engineering and pharmacy courses in various institutions throughout the state. Students whose names are present in the merit list will be eligible to appear for the next round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), where the schedule will be released soon.

You Might Be Interested In

How to download the KEAM 2026 rank list

Students can download their rank cards in the following ways:

  • Go through the official CEE Kerala website.
  • Select the KEAM Candidate Login link.
  • Enter the application number and password.
  • Click on the submit button to download the rank card.

Students should keep multiple copies of the downloaded rank card for any future admission procedure.

Candidates are advised to look through every detail mentioned in the rank card to make sure that all details are correct.

Who are the KEAM 2026 toppers

In addition, CEE Kerala has released the list of toppers in both branches of the programme. In engineering, the first rank has been claimed by Roshan Raju and the second by Dhyan Tej. In pharmacy, the first rank has been claimed by Vinayak Narayanan and second by Jesse Justin. The rank list has been prepared on the basis of the candidates’ normalised scores in the KEAM entrance examination combined with the marks in the qualifying examination in mathematics, physics and chemistry.

How many candidates got the rank list

As per the order issued by the Kerala higher education minister Roji M. John, a total of 79,717 candidates were included in the engineering rank list. A total of 26,943 candidates were included in the pharmacy rank list. Earlier, 1.48 lakh candidates had applied for KEAM 2026, and more than 1.08 lakh candidates had applied for engineering. The entrance exam was for admission to engineering and pharmacy undergraduate courses offered by various institutions in Kerala.

What’s next when the entrance rank list of KEAM 2026

The next phase of the admission process will be the KEAM Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026. The counselling calendar will be released soon by the CEE Kerala. During counselling, candidates will be expected to register their college and course preferences through option entry. Candidates will also be given the chance to change their preferences prior to the final allotment.

The admission procedure will include option registration, provisional and final seat allotment results announcement, payment of the admission fee as instructed and reporting to the allotted institution for document verification and admission. Candidates should regularly check the official CEE Kerala website for information on counselling dates, option entry dates and seat allotment notifications. Candidates should complete the required steps as and when prompted to complete the admission process as per KEAM 2026 counselling. 

Also Read: Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026: Apply for Group C posts before July 27 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

KEAM 2026 Ranks Released at cee.kerala.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Rank Card and Next Steps
Tags: cee keralaKEAMKEAM 2026 rank listKEAM CAP 2026KEAM counselling 2026KEAM rank card downloadKEAM Rank List 2026KEAM Result 2026

RELATED News

MAHA TET 2026 Postponed After Suspected Paper Leak In Bhiwandi; MSCE To Announce Fresh Exam Date

Maharashtra TET 2026 Postponed After Alleged Paper Leak Ahead of June 28 Exam; Over 4.28 Lakh Candidates Affected

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow for 4,500 Posts; Apply Before June 28

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon: Check CBT 1 Response Sheet, Objection Process and Latest Updates

Assam CEE Result 2026 Declared at astu.ac.in; Download Rank Card, Check Counselling Process and Next Steps

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches Today On June 27: Portugal Face-Off Colombia, Argentina Take On Jordan— Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

Mumbai Police Foil Plot To Kill 30,000 Muharram Procession Participants; 14,900 Poison Capsules Seized

Graduate to Global Finance Professional: How International Certifications Are Bridging the Skills Gap: Zell Education

Lock Upp Season 2 Contestants Revealed: Ram Kapoor To Sunita Ahuja, Meet The Celebrities Entering Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show

‘If They Want Us To Be Out, Then OK’: Iran Captain Mehdi Taremi Lashes Out At Gianni Infantino Over FIFA World Cup 2026 Mismanagement

Madras HC: Surrogacy Rights Cannot Be Denied On Technical Grounds; Women Eligible Throughout 50th Year

Marcelo Bielsa Loses His Cool, Blasts Reporter Following Uruguay’s World Cup Exit: WATCH

Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai, Anil Mishra’s Resignations Amid Rs 7 Crore Donation Theft Probe

Rs 370 Biryani Row: Himanshu Jangra Seen Laughing In Viral Police Station Video, Internet Reacts

Why Did Ram Madhav Reject India-Pakistan Track 2 Talks Report? BJP Leader Calls It ‘Complete Spin’

KEAM 2026 Ranks Released at cee.kerala.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Rank Card and Next Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

KEAM 2026 Ranks Released at cee.kerala.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Rank Card and Next Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

KEAM 2026 Ranks Released at cee.kerala.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Rank Card and Next Steps
KEAM 2026 Ranks Released at cee.kerala.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Rank Card and Next Steps
KEAM 2026 Ranks Released at cee.kerala.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Rank Card and Next Steps
KEAM 2026 Ranks Released at cee.kerala.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Rank Card and Next Steps

QUICK LINKS