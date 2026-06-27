KEAM 2026 Ranks Released at cee.kerala.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Rank Card and Next Steps

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the rank list for KEAM 2026 for the students intending to pursue courses in pharmacy and engineering. Those who appeared for entrance examinations can download their rank cards through the official CEE Kerala portal using their application number and password.

The release of the rank list is the first step in the admission procedure for engineering and pharmacy courses in various institutions throughout the state. Students whose names are present in the merit list will be eligible to appear for the next round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), where the schedule will be released soon.

How to download the KEAM 2026 rank list

Students can download their rank cards in the following ways:

Go through the official CEE Kerala website.

Select the KEAM Candidate Login link.

Enter the application number and password.

Click on the submit button to download the rank card.

Students should keep multiple copies of the downloaded rank card for any future admission procedure.

Candidates are advised to look through every detail mentioned in the rank card to make sure that all details are correct.

Who are the KEAM 2026 toppers

In addition, CEE Kerala has released the list of toppers in both branches of the programme. In engineering, the first rank has been claimed by Roshan Raju and the second by Dhyan Tej. In pharmacy, the first rank has been claimed by Vinayak Narayanan and second by Jesse Justin. The rank list has been prepared on the basis of the candidates’ normalised scores in the KEAM entrance examination combined with the marks in the qualifying examination in mathematics, physics and chemistry.

How many candidates got the rank list

As per the order issued by the Kerala higher education minister Roji M. John, a total of 79,717 candidates were included in the engineering rank list. A total of 26,943 candidates were included in the pharmacy rank list. Earlier, 1.48 lakh candidates had applied for KEAM 2026, and more than 1.08 lakh candidates had applied for engineering. The entrance exam was for admission to engineering and pharmacy undergraduate courses offered by various institutions in Kerala.

What’s next when the entrance rank list of KEAM 2026

The next phase of the admission process will be the KEAM Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026. The counselling calendar will be released soon by the CEE Kerala. During counselling, candidates will be expected to register their college and course preferences through option entry. Candidates will also be given the chance to change their preferences prior to the final allotment.

The admission procedure will include option registration, provisional and final seat allotment results announcement, payment of the admission fee as instructed and reporting to the allotted institution for document verification and admission. Candidates should regularly check the official CEE Kerala website for information on counselling dates, option entry dates and seat allotment notifications. Candidates should complete the required steps as and when prompted to complete the admission process as per KEAM 2026 counselling.

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