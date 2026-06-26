KEAM Rank List 2026 Expected Shortly at cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Engineering And Pharmacy Ranks, Merit List and Counselling Details

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will release the KEAM Rank List 2026 today, June 26, for candidates seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in the state. After the merit list has been released, candidates will be able to check their rank by signing in to the official CEE Kerala portal using the credentials of their applications.

The rank list was originally expected to be released on June 20 but was delayed after the decision was taken to extend the deadline for upload of Class 12 marks. The decision was taken following the announcement of the revised CBSE Class 12 results and allowed eligible candidates to upload their updated marks and academic scores for a fair rank calculation.

What is the process of preparation of the KEAM Rank List 2026

The engineering rank list was prepared on a 50:50 weightage basis, where the entrance examination marks and normalised Class 12 marks of the candidates were combined.

The total score was computed out of 600 marks, where 300 marks were given to the normalised entrance examination score and the remaining 300 marks were given to the normalised marks obtained by candidates in Mathematics & Physics & Chemistry of their qualifying examination.

The standardisation process is in place to impart equal treatment to all the students irrespective of their education board, Kerala State Board, CBSE or CISCE.

The pharmacy stream merits list is assembled as per the guidelines notified by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.

How to view the KEAM Rank List 2026

Candidates will be able to download their rank card from the CEE Kerala official website after the merit list is released.

Candidates will get access to the result by providing their application number and password. Once the CAPTCHA code is entered, they can take a look at their candidate dashboard and download their rank card for the future.

It is recommended that candidates take a printed version of the rank card with them, as it could be required during counselling and document verification.

How many students appeared for KEAM 2026

Based on the official figures, 148,146 candidates had registered for the entrance examinations of KEAM 2026.

Out of these, 108,409 candidates had applied for admission to engineering courses, while for pharmacy, there were 39,737 candidates. Candidates who get a minimum of 10 normalised marks in the entrance exam have been qualified for the final merit ranking.

The extensive volume of registrations indicates the heightened level of competition for professional courses through state entrance examinations.

What happens next after KEAM Rank List 2026

After the release of the university merit list, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will start the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP), which is due to start by the end of June or early July.

The eligible students will have to attend to the online option registration procedure and select their choice of colleges and courses. The allocation of seats will be based on rank, reservation policy, availability of seats and the choices made by the candidates.

Students must ensure that they keep a close watch on the official portal of CEE Kerala for the timetable, option registration, seat allotment and verification of documents. To attain admission to the engineering (or pharmacy) courses, you must have completed each of the following stages within the required interval for admission to the 2026 courses.

Also Read: TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details