LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
Home > Education > Kerala Education Minister Orders Urgent Safety Audit After Student Electrocution

Kerala Education Minister Orders Urgent Safety Audit After Student Electrocution

Class 8 student in Kerala died of electrocution at school after touching a live wire while wearing his slipper. Following the tragedy, Education Minister V. Sivankutty ordered an urgent safety audit of all schools to prevent such incidents and ensure infrastructure safety statewide.

[Image Credit- X] Tragic electrocution death of a 13-year-old student at Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kollam district
[Image Credit- X] Tragic electrocution death of a 13-year-old student at Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kollam district

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 16:58:02 IST

Kerala’s Education Minister V. Sivankutty demanded an immediate and extensive safety audit of schools, considering the tragic electrocution death of a 13-year-old student at Thevalakkara Boys’ High School in Kollam district.

Mithun, students of 8th standard, suffered an electrical injury suddenly on Thursday at approximately 9:15 a.m. as soon as he took off his dropped slipper from the roof of a cycle shed on school property and came in contact with a nearby low-hanging live wire. He was declared dead, after being taken to a government hospital.

Minister Sivankutty calls the incident “extremely tragic,” and has ordered the Director of Public Instructions to prepare an extensive report and start an immediate inquiry into what went wrong. He underlined, “To make sure this never happens again, we must inspect every faulty part of the school’s electrical and infrastructure systems.” The minister’s choice comes as worries about the safety of state school facilities are mounting.

Kollam district officials have opened a case of accidental death. Police are investigating if there was carelessness in monitoring student access to potentially dangerous rooftop locations or in upholding electrical requirements. Authorities and the local community are supporting the deceased’s family and the student’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

This tragedy has brought attention to the critical need for safety audits of Kerala’s school infrastructure once more. Past school tragedies, including the 2004 Kumbakonam fire that claimed the lives of 94 students, have been referred to by experts and civil society organizations as proof that safety procedures within educational institutions are insufficient. They claim that it is overdue for audits that include inspections of roofs, wiring, emergency exits and supervisory procedures.

A rigorous safety audit would be in compliance with national frameworks that support routine inspections of school facilities, emergency preparedness, and training for teachers and students in simulated drills. These programs seek to reduce accidents related to infrastructure and encourage “child-ready” environments.

According to Minister Sivankutty, the audit’s conclusion will guide the state’s adoption of preventive enhancement initiatives. These would involve putting clear safety signage, reinforcing roof access controls and fixing or insulating electrical wiring. Parent-teacher associations (PTAs) in the area supported the action and called for its prompt and transparent implementation.

Thevalakkara Boys’ High School tragedy represents an alarming indication of the shortcomings in the educational infrastructure. In order to guarantee a safer future for students, Kerala’s leadership is going to devote its attention to action, accountability and supervision. Officials said the safety audit will start right away and schools throughout the state are waiting for instructions on how to comply.

ALSO READ: NTA to Announce UGC NET June 2025 Results On This Date

Tags: Kerala Education MinisterKerala StateKollamStudent ElectrocutionThevalakkara Boys High SchoolTragic Electrocution Death

More News

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Fans Slam ‘Loser and Cheater’ Jeremiah Fisher
Is Vijay Deverakonda Down With Dengue Ahead Of Kingdom Release? Actor Is Reportedly Hospitalised
Randeep Hooda speaks On 25 years Of ‘Operation Khukri’: Proud moment For All Indians
Is Donald Trump Visiting Pakistan? Media Reports Say Yes, Pakistan’s Foreign Office Says No—What’s The Truth?
Amarnath Yatra Suspended Amid Torrential Rain In Jammu And Kashmir; Army Rescues Pilgrims Swept Away By Floodwaters
How Much Will Amitabh Bachchan Earn Per Episode Of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17? The Numbers Will Leave You Stunned
What Is The New Release Date For Suresh Gopi’s Janaki V Vs State Of Kerala After CBFC Clearance?
India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI for Team India
Explained: What Is The Sex Scandal Involving Buddhist Monks That Has Shaken Thailand?
Kerala Education Minister Orders Urgent Safety Audit After Student Electrocution
Kerala Education Minister Orders Urgent Safety Audit After Student Electrocution

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala Education Minister Orders Urgent Safety Audit After Student Electrocution

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Kerala Education Minister Orders Urgent Safety Audit After Student Electrocution
Kerala Education Minister Orders Urgent Safety Audit After Student Electrocution
Kerala Education Minister Orders Urgent Safety Audit After Student Electrocution
Kerala Education Minister Orders Urgent Safety Audit After Student Electrocution

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?