Kerala Education Minister Orders Urgent Safety Audit After Student Electrocution

Kerala’s Education Minister V. Sivankutty demanded an immediate and extensive safety audit of schools, considering the tragic electrocution death of a 13-year-old student at Thevalakkara Boys’ High School in Kollam district.

Mithun, students of 8th standard, suffered an electrical injury suddenly on Thursday at approximately 9:15 a.m. as soon as he took off his dropped slipper from the roof of a cycle shed on school property and came in contact with a nearby low-hanging live wire. He was declared dead, after being taken to a government hospital.

Minister Sivankutty calls the incident “extremely tragic,” and has ordered the Director of Public Instructions to prepare an extensive report and start an immediate inquiry into what went wrong. He underlined, “To make sure this never happens again, we must inspect every faulty part of the school’s electrical and infrastructure systems.” The minister’s choice comes as worries about the safety of state school facilities are mounting.

Kollam district officials have opened a case of accidental death. Police are investigating if there was carelessness in monitoring student access to potentially dangerous rooftop locations or in upholding electrical requirements. Authorities and the local community are supporting the deceased’s family and the student’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

This tragedy has brought attention to the critical need for safety audits of Kerala’s school infrastructure once more. Past school tragedies, including the 2004 Kumbakonam fire that claimed the lives of 94 students, have been referred to by experts and civil society organizations as proof that safety procedures within educational institutions are insufficient. They claim that it is overdue for audits that include inspections of roofs, wiring, emergency exits and supervisory procedures.

A rigorous safety audit would be in compliance with national frameworks that support routine inspections of school facilities, emergency preparedness, and training for teachers and students in simulated drills. These programs seek to reduce accidents related to infrastructure and encourage “child-ready” environments.

According to Minister Sivankutty, the audit’s conclusion will guide the state’s adoption of preventive enhancement initiatives. These would involve putting clear safety signage, reinforcing roof access controls and fixing or insulating electrical wiring. Parent-teacher associations (PTAs) in the area supported the action and called for its prompt and transparent implementation.

Thevalakkara Boys’ High School tragedy represents an alarming indication of the shortcomings in the educational infrastructure. In order to guarantee a safer future for students, Kerala’s leadership is going to devote its attention to action, accountability and supervision. Officials said the safety audit will start right away and schools throughout the state are waiting for instructions on how to comply.

