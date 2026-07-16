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Home > Education News > Kerala Plus One Result 2026 On July 17: Check DHSE Class 11 Scorecard At results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 On July 17: Check DHSE Class 11 Scorecard At results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Registered candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the scorecard of DHSE Class 11.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 On July 17: Check DHSE Class 11 Scorecard At results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 18:15 IST

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will announce the Kerala Class 11 result 2026 tomorrow, July 17. The DHSE Kerala plus one result 2026 can be checked and downloaded from the official website, which is results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Registered candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the scorecard of DHSE Class 11. 

Kerala Plus One 2026 Result Date

The Kerala Board plus one result will be made active tomorrow, July 17. Students who appeared in the plus one examinations can check and download the scorecards from the official website. The exact time of Kerala plus one result 2026 has not been out yet. However, students must track the latest updates related to results on the websites 

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How to Download the Kerala Plus One Scorecard 2026?

  • Candidates need to use the below mentioned steps to download the results 

  • Visit the official websites results.hse.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in.

  • Click the “Kerala Plus One Result 2026” link on the homepage.

  • Enter login credentials such as Registration Number and  Date of Birth.

  • Click on the Submit.

  • The Kerala Class 11 result pdf 2026 will appear on the screen. 

  • download and save the result 

  • Take a print out of the same for future reference.

Details Mentioned in the Kerala Plus One Result PDF

Check the below given details in the Kerala Plus One Marksheet. 

  • Candidate’s name 

  • Roll number

  • date of birth

  • School name

  • Subject-wise marks

  • Total marks scored

  • Pass Percentage

  • Qualifying Status

What After Kerala Plus One Result 2026?

Once declared, students who are not satisfied with the plus one results will be given another chance to apply for revaluation or photocopies of answer sheets. The eligible students will be asked to collect forms from the respective schools or departmental portal. The date sheet for the same will be published on the official website. 

Websites to Check Kerala Plus One Result 2026

  • keralaresults.nic.in,

  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in

  • dhsekerala.gov.in

  • prd.kerala.gov.in

Also Read: NEET Paper Leak Case: Who Paid Rs 5 Lakh To Get Chemistry Questions? CBI Tells Delhi Court

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Kerala Plus One Result 2026 On July 17: Check DHSE Class 11 Scorecard At results.hse.kerala.gov.in
Tags: Kerala Class 11 2026 ResultKerala Plus One 2026 ResultKerala Plus One 2026 Result DateKerala Plus One ResultKerala Plus One Scorecard 2026

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