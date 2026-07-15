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Home > Education News > Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Out Soon: Know How To Download DHSE Class 11 Scorecard

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Out Soon: Know How To Download DHSE Class 11 Scorecard

To download the scorecard, the DHSE Class 11 scorecard by using details such as registration number and date of birth.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Out Soon: Know How To Download DHSE Class 11 Scorecard

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 23:02 IST

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare the Kerala Class 11 result 2026 soon. Once released, the DHSE Kerala plus one results 2026 will be available at results.hse.kerala.gov.in. To download the scorecard, the DHSE Class 11 scorecard by using details such as registration number and date of birth. 

Websites to Check DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026

Candidates can check the Kerala plus one result 2026 from the following websites.

You Might Be Interested In
  • keralaresults.nic.in,
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • dhsekerala.gov.in
  • prd.kerala.gov.in

Steps to Check Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Link

Students can check and download the result of DHSE Class 11 marksheet from the below given steps. 

  • Visit the official Kerala board result websites results.hse.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in.

  • Click the link that says “Kerala Plus One Result 2026” on the homepage.

  • Enter your login credentials such as Registration Number and  Date of Birth in the designated fields.

  • Click Submit.

  • The Kerala Class 11 scorecard will appear on the screen. 

  • Click the download or print icon to save a copy for future reference.

Details Mentioned in the Kerala Plus One Result PDF

Check the below given details in the Kerala Plus One Marksheet. 

  • Name of the candidate

  • Registration number

  • Roll number

  • date of birth

  • School name

  • Subject-wise marks

  • Total marks scored

  • Grade

  • Pass Percentage

  • Qualifying Status

Kerala Plus One Toppers 2026

The DHSE Kerala Plus One board exam toppers list 2026 will be published along with the results. The toppers names will be announced district-wise and stream-wise during a press conference. Candidates who score top marks will be declared toppers in their respective streams. Students are required to enter their registration number and date of birth to check and download the results. 

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee Defends Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Amid TMC Rebellion; Slams ‘Traitors’

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Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Out Soon: Know How To Download DHSE Class 11 Scorecard
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Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Out Soon: Know How To Download DHSE Class 11 Scorecard
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