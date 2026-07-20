Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Date: Class 12 Results Expected Today At results.kite.kerala.gov.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare the Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2026 soon. Students appeared for the Save A Year examinations can check and download their provisional scorecards by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Plus Two SAY result can also be checked through alternative websites.
Kerala Plus Two SAY Result Date & Time
As of now, there has been no official date and time announced for Kerala plus two SAY results 2026. However, based on media reports, the results can be announced anytime soon. Candidates have been advised to keep track the official websites and check the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 latest updates.
Steps to Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026?
To download the results, candidates can check the following steps for the same.
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Visit the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
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Click on the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 link.
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Enter your roll number and date of birth.
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Click on the Submit button.
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The provisional scorecard will appear on the screen.
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Download and save the result pdf for future reference.
Details Mentioned in Kerala Plus Two 2026 SAY Results 2026
The following details will be mentioned in the Kerala plus two SAY marksheet.
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Student’s name
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Roll number/Registration number
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Date of birth
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School name
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Stream
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Subject-wise marks
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Grade
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Total marks
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Qualifying status
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Result Details
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Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.