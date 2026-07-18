Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Out Today: Download DHSE Marksheet At DigiLocker, SMS, iExams

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will release the Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2026 on July 18. Students who appeared for the Save A Year (SAY) examinations can check their provisional scorecards by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

How to Download Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2026 Online?

Check the following steps to download the results.

Visit the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Click on the Submit button.

Your provisional scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Details Mentioned in Kerala Plus Two 2026 SAY Results 2026

The following details will be mentioned the provisional marksheet.

Student’s name

Roll number/Registration number

Date of birth

School name

Stream

Subject-wise marks

Grade

Total marks

Qualifying status

Result Details

Websites to Check Kerala Plus Two SAY Result

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in



Also Read: