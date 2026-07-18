Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Out Today: Download DHSE Marksheet At DigiLocker, SMS, iExams

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will release the Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2026 on July 18. Students who appeared for the Save A Year (SAY) examinations can check their provisional scorecards by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
How to Download Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2026 Online?
Check the following steps to download the results.
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Visit the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
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Click on the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 link.
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Enter your roll number and date of birth.
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Click on the Submit button.
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Your provisional scorecard will appear on the screen.
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Download and print the result for future reference.
Details Mentioned in Kerala Plus Two 2026 SAY Results 2026
The following details will be mentioned the provisional marksheet.
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Student’s name
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Roll number/Registration number
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Date of birth
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School name
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Stream
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Subject-wise marks
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Grade
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Total marks
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Qualifying status
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Result Details
Websites to Check Kerala Plus Two SAY Result
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results.kite.kerala.gov.in
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results.hse.kerala.gov.in
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keralaresults.nic.in
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dhsekerala.gov.in
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