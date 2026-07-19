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Home > Education News > Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Today: Know Where To Download Marksheet At results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Today: Know Where To Download Marksheet At results.kite.kerala.gov.in

If there is any discrepancy in the marks memo, students must contact the concerned authorities immediately for correction.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Today: Know Where To Download Marksheet At results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 18:35 IST

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is expected to declare the Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2026 today, July 19. Students who appeared for the Save A Year (SAY) examinations can check their provisional scorecards by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala SAY allows students to pass one or more subjects in the regular Plus Two examination, another chance to qualify and continue their education without losing an academic year.

Websites to Check Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 

How to Download Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2026?

Candidates can check the following steps to download the results.

  • Visit the official website,  results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

  • Click on the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 link.

  • Enter your roll number and date of birth.

  • Click on the Submit button.

  • The provisional scorecard will appear on the screen.

  • Download and save the result pdf for future reference.

Details Mentioned in Kerala Plus Two 2026 SAY Results 2026

The following details will be mentioned in the Kerala plus two SAY marksheet.  

  • Student’s name

  • Roll number/Registration number

  • Date of birth

  • School name

  • Stream

  • Subject-wise marks

  • Grade

  • Total marks

  • Qualifying status

  • Result Details

What To Do After Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026?

Once the results are announced, students will be required to enter the login credentials to download the provisional marksheet. They should carefully verify the details mentioned the marks memo. If there is any discrepancy in the marks memo, students must contact the concerned authorities immediately for correction. 

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Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Today: Know Where To Download Marksheet At results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Tags: Kerala Plus Two marksheetKerala Plus Two SAY ResultKerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026

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Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Today: Know Where To Download Marksheet At results.kite.kerala.gov.in

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Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Today: Know Where To Download Marksheet At results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Today: Know Where To Download Marksheet At results.kite.kerala.gov.in
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