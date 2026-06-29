Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment Result 2026 Expected Soon; Check Result, Rank List and Admission Process

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Kerala, is set to release the Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment Result 2026 today (29th June). The final rank list is also expected to be released on the official admission portal, polyadmission.org, along with the first allotment list. The final rank list will be used for allotment of seats in the first allotment list.

Who can see the result of Kerala Polytechnic’s first allotment 2026

The result of the Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment 2026 is scheduled to be declared today (29th June). The DTE has not confirmed the time of result declaration. Therefore, it is advised that candidates keep checking the result on the official admission website.

The result of the first allotment list will be extended to the allotted polytechnic college based on merit, preference and seat availability.

When is the Kerala Polytechnic final rank list released

The Kerala Polytechnic final rank list is scheduled to be released on June 29. While the DTE, Kerala, has not allotted the official release date, candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website for any results updates. The final rank list of the course is used for allotment of seats in the first allotment list.

What is the process of final rank list Kerala Polytechnic

The final merit list is compiled by the DTE Kerala, based on all valid corrections pooled during the correction period.

As per the admission authority, the final rank list will be the sole basis for seat allotment in the first round of counselling. No requests for corrections, modifications or revisions will be entertained thereafter once the merit list is released.

Therefore, candidates should go through their allotment details carefully after results are released.

How to view the Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment Result 2026

To download the allotment status:

Go to the official website, polyadmission.org.

Click the Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment Result 2026 link on the home page.

Type your application number and all the required login details.

Click the submit button.

The allotted college and admission details will be displayed on your screen.

Please download and save the allotment letter for future reference.

A printed allotment letter should be carried for opening admission.

What are the documents ready for admission

Candidates allotted a seat in the first allotment should report to the allotted polytechnic college in the allotted time with all the documents ready for verification. Required documents are the Kerala Polytechnic allotment letter, final rank card and marks sheet; Class 10 marksheet and passing certificate; Transfer Certificate (TC); caste certificate (where applicable); income certificate (where applicable); passport-size photographs; valid government-issued photo identity proof; and fee receipt, if applicable.

Inability to present required documents or report within the allotted time may have an impact on the admission process. The release of the first allotment result is a major milestone in the Kerala Polytechnic admission process. Candidates should read only official notifications for any updates about dates of report, next allotment rounds and the admission process.

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