KVS Admission 2026: 7 Mistakes That Can Cancel Your Child’s Admission After Selection

With the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) releasing the Balvatika Lottery Result 2026, parents enter into the next critical stage by getting admission through document verification and other formalities.

Even if your child has got selected in the lottery, that is not sufficient for admission. You need to be careful and avoid some common mistakes which may happen that will lead to cancellation of your seat.

KVS Admission 2026 – Why must parents be careful after selection

Being selected in the lottery list is merely provisional. Admission can only be confirmed after verification of documents and following through with other formalities within the specified time period.

Any delay or missing document will lead to loss of allocated seat. Thus, parents need to be vigilant and comply with every instruction given by KVS.

Mistake 1: Missing the admission deadline

One of the most common mistakes that parents make is not following up the admission procedure within the allotted time period. KVS has a strict schedule for verification and submission of documents.

If they don’t adhere to this schedule, those selected seats will be automatically cancelled and will be offered to the candidates on the waiting list.

Mistake 2: Submitting incorrect or incomplete documents

If you submit the wrong or incomplete documents, admission or even document verification can be cancelled. Documents like birth certificates, address proof and Aadhaar cards need to be valid and accurate.

Parents need to ensure that the documents are correct before sending them. That way the verification process can be smooth.

Mistake 3: Not visiting the allotted school on time

Physical verification at the allotted Kendriya Vidyalaya is compulsory. Many parents delay the visit or miss it within the allotted time.

Consequently, the seat may be lost because schools strictly adhere to the admission scheme.

Mistake 4: Wrong information in application form

If application form details do not match with the documents submitted, then admission could be rejected.

The name, date of birth, category and address must be exactly same in the application and official documents.

Mistake 5: Ignoring document verification rules

Every category, whether it is general, SC/ST, OBC, EWS or special needs, requires specific documents.

Not taking them into account may result in disqualification. Parents must read the eligibility criteria very carefully and submit all the certificates.

Mistake 6: Not checking official updates from KVS

There are regular updates on the official KVS website regarding admission, deadlines and additional lists.

If not followed, parents will miss out on all those announcements, including rounds of admission.

Mistake 7: Assuming selection means confirmed admission

Most parents assume that being selected in the lottery equals admission. In fact, it is only a provisional step.

The final admission is based on verification and when all procedures are completed. Make sure that you are keeping all the documents ready and following official directions.