KVS Lottery Result 2026 for Class 1 Out: Check Selection List, Schedule And Admission Steps

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the KVS Lottery Result 2026 for Class 1 admission year 2026–27.

Registered students can now verify the selected applicant list on the official admission portal.

But the result for some other certain states, like Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, will be published on 10 April 2023 for administrative convenience.

What is the KVS Lottery Result 2026 for Class 1 admission

The KVS Lottery Result 2026 is a part of the admission process for Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The admission process for Class 1 is highly competitive as there are limited seats. As a result, admissions are carried out through a computerised lottery system to ensure fairness and transparency.

The list contains both the selected and waiting lists.

Where can I check the KVS Lottery Result 2026 online

Parents can check the KVS lottery result online at admission.kvs.gov.in. The result list is in PDF format, which can be chosen depending on your area and school. They can also check the name of your child in the list using the registration number.

How to download the KVS Class 1 Lottery Result 2026

To download the KVS Lottery Result 2026 online,

Go to the official KVS website

Navigate to the Admissions 2026–27 section.

Then, click on the Lottery Result 2026 or Provisional Selection List link.

Select the relevant school and region to view the list.

Download the PDF and use the registration number to search for your child’s name in the list.

What is the KVS admission schedule 2026–27

According to the official timetable, the first provisional list for Class 1 will be released on 9th April, and the second and third lists will be released on 16th April and 21st April, respectively.

In case of any vacant seats, offline admission will be conducted from 22nd April to 26th April. The final admission deadline except for Class 11 will be on 30th June 2026.

What documents are required for KVS admission 2026

While applying for admission, parents should always carry all the documents with them. These include a copy of the online admission form, birth certificate, and Aadhaar card of the child.

If applicable, category certificates and residence proof for RTE and new students along with medical or blood group reports will also be required.

All documents should be authentic and should match with the application.

What happens after the KVS Lottery Result 2026 is declared

After selection, parents should complete admission formalities within the stipulated timeframe. These are document verification and fee payment.

Missing the deadline will lead to cancellation of the seat allotted, and it will be given to the candidates on the waiting list.

What are the age criteria for KVS Balvatika admission 2026

Children aged between 3 and 6 years as of 31st March 2026 can apply for admission to Balvatika classes. The age criteria are divided across different classes, i.e., Balvatika-1 to Balvatika-3.

3-4 years is the age criteria for Balvatika-1, 4-5 years for Balvatika-2 and 5-6 years for Balvatika-3.

Several admission rounds will be conducted, so parents must try to follow all the admission rounds and complete all the admission formalities within the stipulated time.

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Check Marks Memo, Pass Criteria And How to Download