Lucknow University UG Odd Semester Result 2026 Released at lkouniv.ac.in, Check Steps To Download BA, BSc Scorecard

The University of Lucknow has released the UG odd semester result 2026 for different UG courses.

Students who appeared for December 2025 exams can now check their results online on the official portal.

Results are for major courses like Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) and would relieve thousands of students waiting for results.

When was the Lucknow University UG odd semester result 2026 released

The university has officially released UG odd-semester results for the year 2026 cycle. These are for the exams conducted in December 2025.

Officials have clarified that the evaluation process has been completed and the results are available online for students.

Where to check Lucknow University UG result 2026

Students can check their results online on the official portal lkouniv.ac.in. The university has released the result only in an online mode, in line with its digital access initiatives.

Candidates should check the official portal only to avoid misinformation and delays.

How to download Lucknow University UG odd semester result 2026

Students should visit the official website and click on the ‘Results’ tab. After selecting the required UG odd semester result link, they should enter their login credentials like registration number or hall ticket number.

After submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen. Students should download and print their scorecards for future reference.

What details are mentioned in the UG result 2026 scorecard

The online scorecard contains the student’s name, roll number, course name, semester, marks in each subject and overall result status.

Students must carefully check all the information mentioned on the scorecard and report any anomalies to the university authorities.

Why is the result available only in online mode

The university’s decision to declare results in entirely online mode is aimed at quick and efficient result access for the students.

This is in line with many other learning institutions which are digitising academic processes and moving away from paper-based systems.

Students can easily download their results at any time using their user credentials.

What should students do after checking the result

Students are advised to keep a printed copy of the scorecard after downloading it. The university’s respective colleges will issue updated marksheets at a later date.

If there are any discrepancies, students should immediately reach out to the university.

Students should plan their academic future and keep an eye on further announcements from the university.