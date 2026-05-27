MAH MBA CET 2026 Final Answer Key for Second Attempt Expected Soon; Check Result Date, Objection Updates and Percentile Details Here

The Maharashtra State CET Cell is likely to post the MAH MBA CET 2026 final answer key for the second attempt on its official web page in the next couple of days. The candidates who appeared for the second phase examination conducted on May 9 can view the objection redressal outcome and revised answers through the official website after the final key is uploaded. The provisional answer key had been published on May 19, and the objection procedure was open till May 21. The candidates were given a chance to submit evidence a few days later in case they found something wrong with the provisional answer key once the final answer key is posted on the MAH CET website.

When will MAH MBA CET 2026 final answer key release

The Maharashtra CET Cell hasn’t revealed the exact date of publication. But the candidates expect the final answer key to be posted in the next few days. After the upload, the final answer key will reveal the objections of the candidates and the decisions taken after the expert examination.

The answer key will be posted on the official website, so it will be easy for the candidates to figure out their final answer key. They will also understand which answers were modified after objection. Candidates appearing in both attempts are also eligible to compare both attempts and ascertain which attempt gives better percentile.

How to download final answer key of MAH MBA CET 2026

By following these simple steps, candidates can easily download the final answer key without login credentials:

Go to official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on notification for MAH MBA CET 2026 second attempt objection redressal

Open the PDF of revised answers and objection details

Click to download answer key and save it for further use

The revised answer sheet in PDF format would contain section-wise objection details, question IDs objected to by candidates and final status of each objection logged. It is recommended that students check revised answers very carefully as final result will be declared on the basis of this answer sheet.

What is the difference between provisional and final answer key

The provisional answer key is the first set of answers released by the examination authority to provide candidates with an opportunity to revise the official answers and get an idea about the approximate scores. Candidates are provided an opportunity to raise objections after the provisional key release if they think the official answers are wrong or found otherwise incorrect.

The final answer key is released only after experts go through all the objections and evidence and if any objection is found to be true, they revise the answers before release of the final key. The final key becomes the base for corresponding result preparations as well as percentile calculations.

What is the expected MAH MBA CET 2026 percentile performance trend

From the analytical approach as well as previous years’ trends, the candidates can expect a high percentile at comparatively good scores. Experts have also stated that MAH MBA CET 2026 cut-offs will not increase enormously this year. The overall difficulty level is said to be almost identical to last year, and the number of candidates is also expected to be similar as well. Around 1.2 lakh candidates are likely to appear for the examination this year. The MAH MBA CET 2026 result will be released in percentile form after the release of the final answer key. Candidates are advised to frequently visit the official website for the result, scorecard and counselling-related notifications.

Also Read: WBJEE 2026 Answer Key Released at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Objection Process, Challenge Fee and Direct Link Here