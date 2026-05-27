LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > MAH MBA CET 2026 Final Answer Key for Second Attempt Expected Soon; Check Result Date, Objection Updates and Percentile Details Here

MAH MBA CET 2026 Final Answer Key for Second Attempt Expected Soon; Check Result Date, Objection Updates and Percentile Details Here

The Maharashtra State CET Cell is expected to release the MAH MBA CET 2026 final answer key for the second attempt shortly on its official website.

MAH MBA CET 2026
MAH MBA CET 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 15:42 IST

The Maharashtra State CET Cell is likely to post the MAH MBA CET 2026 final answer key for the second attempt on its official web page in the next couple of days. The candidates who appeared for the second phase examination conducted on May 9 can view the objection redressal outcome and revised answers through the official website after the final key is uploaded. The provisional answer key had been published on May 19, and the objection procedure was open till May 21. The candidates were given a chance to submit evidence a few days later in case they found something wrong with the provisional answer key once the final answer key is posted on the MAH CET website.

When will MAH MBA CET 2026 final answer key release

The Maharashtra CET Cell hasn’t revealed the exact date of publication. But the candidates expect the final answer key to be posted in the next few days. After the upload, the final answer key will reveal the objections of the candidates and the decisions taken after the expert examination.

The answer key will be posted on the official website, so it will be easy for the candidates to figure out their final answer key. They will also understand which answers were modified after objection. Candidates appearing in both attempts are also eligible to compare both attempts and ascertain which attempt gives better percentile.

You Might Be Interested In

How to download final answer key of MAH MBA CET 2026

By following these simple steps, candidates can easily download the final answer key without login credentials:

  • Go to official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
  • Click on notification for MAH MBA CET 2026 second attempt objection redressal
  • Open the PDF of revised answers and objection details
  • Click to download answer key and save it for further use

The revised answer sheet in PDF format would contain section-wise objection details, question IDs objected to by candidates and final status of each objection logged. It is recommended that students check revised answers very carefully as final result will be declared on the basis of this answer sheet.

What is the difference between provisional and final answer key

The provisional answer key is the first set of answers released by the examination authority to provide candidates with an opportunity to revise the official answers and get an idea about the approximate scores. Candidates are provided an opportunity to raise objections after the provisional key release if they think the official answers are wrong or found otherwise incorrect.

The final answer key is released only after experts go through all the objections and evidence and if any objection is found to be true, they revise the answers before release of the final key. The final key becomes the base for corresponding result preparations as well as percentile calculations.

What is the expected MAH MBA CET 2026 percentile performance trend

From the analytical approach as well as previous years’ trends, the candidates can expect a high percentile at comparatively good scores. Experts have also stated that MAH MBA CET 2026 cut-offs will not increase enormously this year. The overall difficulty level is said to be almost identical to last year, and the number of candidates is also expected to be similar as well. Around 1.2 lakh candidates are likely to appear for the examination this year. The MAH MBA CET 2026 result will be released in percentile form after the release of the final answer key. Candidates are advised to frequently visit the official website for the result, scorecard and counselling-related notifications.

Also Read: WBJEE 2026 Answer Key Released at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Objection Process, Challenge Fee and Direct Link Here

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MAH MBA CET 2026 Final Answer Key for Second Attempt Expected Soon; Check Result Date, Objection Updates and Percentile Details Here
Tags: MAH CETMAH MBA CET 2026MAH MBA CET 2026 final answer keyMAH MBA CET second attempt

RELATED News

AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closing Soon: Direct Link and Steps to Raise Challenges

What Went Wrong with CBSE’s OSM System? Students Flag Answer Sheet Mismatches After Results

KCET 2026 Result Expected Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Scorecard Download Steps, Rank Details and Official Websites

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Exam 2026 Scheduled For June 15; Check City Slip, Admit Card Update And Recruitment Details

UPSC Aspirants Question Fairness Of Prelims 2026 Over Vague Questions And Difficult CSAT Paper

LATEST NEWS

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Has Sunrisers Hyderabad Performed In Eliminator? Check Their Historic Record In IPL Playoffs

Massive Fire Breaks Out Behind Jewish Supermarket In North London

Why Pakistan’s ‘Except Israel’ Passport Rule Is In Spotlight

Scotland national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Tournament Records

SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch, TV Channel | JioHotstar Subscription Required?

iPhone 18 Pro Max To Feature 48MP Variable Aperture Camera

SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Record In Eliminator Ahead Of Today IPL 2026 Match

eCampus Edu reports regional trends among online learners in India; notes rise in second degrees and ROI focus

Switzerland National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Tournament Record

Stock Market Today: CLOSING BELL | Flat Ending Before The Holiday Today; Check Top Gainers And Losers

MAH MBA CET 2026 Final Answer Key for Second Attempt Expected Soon; Check Result Date, Objection Updates and Percentile Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MAH MBA CET 2026 Final Answer Key for Second Attempt Expected Soon; Check Result Date, Objection Updates and Percentile Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MAH MBA CET 2026 Final Answer Key for Second Attempt Expected Soon; Check Result Date, Objection Updates and Percentile Details Here
MAH MBA CET 2026 Final Answer Key for Second Attempt Expected Soon; Check Result Date, Objection Updates and Percentile Details Here
MAH MBA CET 2026 Final Answer Key for Second Attempt Expected Soon; Check Result Date, Objection Updates and Percentile Details Here
MAH MBA CET 2026 Final Answer Key for Second Attempt Expected Soon; Check Result Date, Objection Updates and Percentile Details Here

QUICK LINKS