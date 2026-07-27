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Home > Education News > MAH MBA CET Final Merit List 2026 Released At cetcell.mahacet.org: Know How To Download MBA CAP Merit List

MAH MBA CET Final Merit List 2026 Released At cetcell.mahacet.org: Know How To Download MBA CAP Merit List

Candidates need to visit the official website and follow the steps mentioned below to download the merit list of MAH CET MBA merit list.

MAH MBA CET Final Merit List 2026 Released At cetcell.mahacet.org: Know How To Download MBA CAP Merit List

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 16:34 IST

The MAH MBA CET final merit list has been released on July 27. The Maharashtra MBA CET final merit list has been released at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates need to visit the official website and follow the steps mentioned below to download the merit list of MAH CET MBA merit list. The MAH provisional merit list was announced on July 23 and the window to submit grievances was open from July 23 to 25, 2025. 

How to Check Final MAH CET MBA Merit List 2026?

The final MAH MBA 2026 Final Merit List has been released. Here’s how to check the merit list:

You Might Be Interested In

  • Go to MAH CET 2026 website

  • Click on CAP MBA 2026 admission 2026-27

  • Click on the MAH CET MBA final merit list 2026 link

  • The MAH CET MBA merit list 2026 PDF will display on the screen

  • Check the MAH CET MBA merit list 2026 PDF for your name and details 

  • Download and save the MAH CET MBA final merit list PDF for future use. 

MAH MBA CET Final Merit List 2026 Link Out

The authority has released the MAH MBA CET Final Merit List 2026 on the website. Candidates can download the MAH MBA CET final merit list PDF 2026 and check their names. Candidates whose names are in the MBA CET 2026 final merit list will be able to participate in the CAP round 1 counselling starting on July 28. 

How to Check MAH MBA CET Seat Allotment 2026?

Steps to Check MAH MBA CET seat allotment online

  • Login with registered email ID and password

  • Click on the ‘CAP Seat Allotment’ section.

  • Enter your application number and date of birth.

  • View the provisional seat list for the current round.

  • Choose ‘freeze’ to lock the seat or ‘float’ to wait for the next round.

Also Read: ‘Right to Peaceful Protest Cannot Be Denied’: CJI Surya Kant Questions Police Lathi-Charge at Jantar Mantar

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MAH MBA CET Final Merit List 2026 Released At cetcell.mahacet.org: Know How To Download MBA CAP Merit List
Tags: MAH MBA CET Final Merit ListMAH MBA CET Final Merit List 2026MAH MBA CET Final Merit List 2026 LinkMAH MBA CET Final Merit List 2026 Link Out

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MAH MBA CET Final Merit List 2026 Released At cetcell.mahacet.org: Know How To Download MBA CAP Merit List
MAH MBA CET Final Merit List 2026 Released At cetcell.mahacet.org: Know How To Download MBA CAP Merit List
MAH MBA CET Final Merit List 2026 Released At cetcell.mahacet.org: Know How To Download MBA CAP Merit List
MAH MBA CET Final Merit List 2026 Released At cetcell.mahacet.org: Know How To Download MBA CAP Merit List

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