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Home > Education News > MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check How to Download Hall Ticket, And Key Details

MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check How to Download Hall Ticket, And Key Details

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to release the MAH MCA CET 2026 admit card.

MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2026
MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 26, 2026 14:17:28 IST

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MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check How to Download Hall Ticket, And Key Details

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to release the MAH MCA CET 2026 admit card 2026 on 26 March. Eligible candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can obtain the hall ticket from the official website. 

The hall ticket is a compulsory document and has to be displayed while appearing for the exam. It must be preserved along with a valid photo ID card.

Is the MAH MCA CET admit card 2026 releasing today

The MAH MCA CET admit card 2026 is expected to be released today as per the official release schedule. The link will open, and candidates can download their admit card by signing in with their application number, password, or date of birth. Candidates are required to check the official website regularly to stay updated.

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When is the MAH MCA CET 2026 exam scheduled

The MAH MCA CET 2026 exam will be conducted on March 30, 2026. The exam will be conducted in online mode at the respective centres. 

The candidate is required to appear at the centre on time, and without the admit card, entry will not be allowed under any circumstances. 

How to download the MAH MCA CET admit card 2026

The admit card can be downloaded by following the steps below: 

  • Open the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Click on the MAH MCA CET admit card 2026 link 
  • Enter application number and password or date of birth
  • Verify and complete the captcha 
  • Click submit and download the admit card
  • Print multiple copies for future use

It is recommended to take two to three copies of the hall ticket.

What details should be checked on the admit card

Once the admit card is downloaded, candidates should verify all details carefully. This includes the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, exam date, reporting time, and exam centre.

If there are any errors, candidates must contact the examination authorities to get them corrected.

What is the MAH MCA CET 2026 exam pattern

The MAH MCA CET 2026 will be conducted in English and will be in the form of multiple-choice questions. The duration of this CET is 90 minutes. 

The paper will have four sections: Mathematics and Statistics, Logical or Abstract Reasoning, English Comprehension and Verbal Ability, and Computer Concepts. 

The paper will have 100 questions, and all of them will carry 2 marks. The total marks will be 200. There will be no negative marking. 

What documents are required on exam day

Candidates should take a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Candidates will not be granted admission without these documents. 

The candidates are also advised to go through all the instructions for the examination day mentioned on the hall ticket.

What should candidates do now

The MAH MCA CET 2026 admit card will be released shortly. Candidates should be vigilant and have their login details handy for the admit card download.

They should frequently visit the official website so that they don’t miss out on any important notifications. As the exam is coming very close, candidates should download the admit card on time and cross-check all the details.

Also Read: CGPSC SSE Prelims Result 2025 Released, Check Result PDF, Cut-Off and Mains Schedule

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MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check How to Download Hall Ticket, And Key Details

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MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check How to Download Hall Ticket, And Key Details

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MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check How to Download Hall Ticket, And Key Details
MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check How to Download Hall Ticket, And Key Details
MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check How to Download Hall Ticket, And Key Details
MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check How to Download Hall Ticket, And Key Details

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