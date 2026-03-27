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Home > Education News > MAHA TET 2026: Applications Begin At mahatet.in, Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, How to Apply

MAHA TET 2026: Applications Begin At mahatet.in, Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, How to Apply

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) released the detailed schedule of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2026.

MAHA TET 2026
MAHA TET 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 27, 2026 11:22:46 IST

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MAHA TET 2026: Applications Begin At mahatet.in, Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, How to Apply

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) released the detailed schedule of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2026.

The exam takes place at the state level and is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates who want to work in schools for primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) education in Maharashtra. 

The MAHA TET 2026 application will be launched from March 27 and will end on April 16, 2026, as per the official notification. The application can be submitted through the official website. 

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When does MAHA TET 2026 registration start and end

The online application of MAHA TET 2026 will be accepted from March 27 and ends on April 16, 2026. The application will be accepted only until the deadline. So, candidates are urged to submit the application on time and avoid the last-minute rush to avoid technical glitches. 

How to apply for the MAHA TET 2026 online

The application of MAHA TET 2026 can be completed by following a few simple steps.

Candidates must visit the official website, click on the MAHA TET 2026 link, and register themselves by providing their name, mobile number, email ID, and a few other basic details. 

Now, candidates have to fill in personal and academic data. They are required to upload some documents, such as a photograph and a signature, and pay the application fee online. After submitting the application, candidates should download and keep a copy of the application form.

When will the MAHA TET 2026 admit card be released

The MAHA TET 2026 admit card will be made available for download from June 9 to June 21, 2026. A hall ticket can be printed, and the printed hall ticket must be taken to the examination centre, as the candidate will not be allowed without it.

What is the MAHA TET 2026 exam date and timing

The examination will be held on 21st June 2026 in two shifts. Paper I, for candidates who want to become teachers of Classes 1 to 5, will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm. Paper II, for those who want to become teachers of Classes 6 to 8, will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

Why is MAHA TET important for teaching jobs

MAHA TET is an important eligibility test for any candidate looking to become a teacher in any government or aided school in Maharashtra. Clearing the examination means you have the certification that is often required when applying for teaching jobs in Maharashtra.

What should candidates keep in mind

The MSCE has mentioned that the schedule is subject to changes for administrative reasons. Any changes will be posted on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on MAHA TET. In for any changes in the schedule and guidelines. 

As the application has opened, aspirants are advised to prepare well in advance and keep a tab on all the major dates to ensure a smooth application and examination process.

Also Read: Delhi School Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link at edudel.nic.in, How to Download Scorecard

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MAHA TET 2026: Applications Begin At mahatet.in, Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, How to Apply

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MAHA TET 2026: Applications Begin At mahatet.in, Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, How to Apply
MAHA TET 2026: Applications Begin At mahatet.in, Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, How to Apply
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MAHA TET 2026: Applications Begin At mahatet.in, Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, How to Apply

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