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Home > Education News > MAHA TET 2026 Postponed After Suspected Paper Leak In Bhiwandi; MSCE To Announce Fresh Exam Date

MAHA TET 2026 Postponed After Suspected Paper Leak In Bhiwandi; MSCE To Announce Fresh Exam Date

MSCE has postponed the MAHA TET 2026 exam after a suspected paper leak in Bhiwandi, where recovered questions reportedly matched the exam paper. A fresh exam date will be announced later as the police investigation continues.

MSCE Teacher Eligibility Test hs been postponed (Image: AI-generated)
MSCE Teacher Eligibility Test hs been postponed (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 14:42 IST

The MSCE has postponed the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026, which was scheduled for June 28 across 1,028 examination centres in the state, after a suspected paper leak surfaced during a police investigation in Bhiwandi. The council said the decision was taken to maintain complete transparency and fairness in the examination process. According to MSCE, confidential information received early on June 27 indicated that some individuals in Bhiwandi were allegedly in possession of TET question paper details. Acting on the tip-off, Bhiwandi Police carried out a raid and began an investigation.

Why MSCE postponed the exam after Bhiwandi police investigation

Reports say that during the probe, officials from the MSCE were called to verify the recovered material. The council said some of the questions found with the suspects matched those in the June 2026 Teacher Eligibility Test question paper. Following the findings, a case was registered at Bhiwandi Police Station. The MSCE said postponing the exam was necessary to ensure a fair examination and allow a detailed investigation into the entire incident.

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The council has confirmed that a revised examination date will be announced later through the official MSCE website. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the portal for fresh updates.

MSCE says exam pattern remains unchanged, refund decision still pending

As per reports, the MSCE has not announced whether candidates will need to download fresh admit cards. Hall tickets issued on June 16 should be kept safely until further instructions are released. The council has also not made any changes to the examination pattern. MAHA TET will continue in offline mode with 150 multiple-choice questions in both Paper I and Paper II, carrying one mark each, a duration of two hours and 30 minutes, and no negative marking.

The MSCE has also not announced any refund of examination fees. The official notice only confirms the postponement and does not mention compensation for travel or accommodation expenses. Candidates have been urged to rely only on official MSCE announcements and avoid rumours while the investigation continues.

Also Read: TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details   

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MAHA TET 2026 Postponed After Suspected Paper Leak In Bhiwandi; MSCE To Announce Fresh Exam Date
Tags: exam paper leaksMAHA TET 2026MSCE

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MAHA TET 2026 Postponed After Suspected Paper Leak In Bhiwandi; MSCE To Announce Fresh Exam Date

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MAHA TET 2026 Postponed After Suspected Paper Leak In Bhiwandi; MSCE To Announce Fresh Exam Date
MAHA TET 2026 Postponed After Suspected Paper Leak In Bhiwandi; MSCE To Announce Fresh Exam Date
MAHA TET 2026 Postponed After Suspected Paper Leak In Bhiwandi; MSCE To Announce Fresh Exam Date
MAHA TET 2026 Postponed After Suspected Paper Leak In Bhiwandi; MSCE To Announce Fresh Exam Date

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