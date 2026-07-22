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Home > Education News > Maharashtra School Holiday Today 22 July: Are Schools Open or Closed? Check Rain Alert & District Updates

Maharashtra School Holiday Today 22 July: Are Schools Open or Closed? Check Rain Alert & District Updates

Maharashtra schools open on July 22 despite IMD yellow, orange and red alerts across Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri. No statewide holiday declared. Parents told to await official closure notifications.

Maharashtra School Holiday Today 22 July: Are Schools Open or Closed? Check Rain Alert & District Updates

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 10:15 IST

Schools across Maharashtra are functioning as usual on Tuesday, July 22, even as the state remains under a fresh round of monsoon alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). No statewide holiday has been declared, and unlike previous weeks, most district administrations have so far held off on ordering closures.

Alerts Issued, But No Shutdown Yet

The IMD has placed Mumbai under a yellow alert, while Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri are under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain. The ghats around Pune have been flagged with a red alert, the highest warning level, pointing to the possibility of extremely intense showers in that belt. Despite the range of alerts, education authorities in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar have not issued any closure order, and schools in these areas are open.

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A Pattern That Has Repeated All Month

This is a shift from the pattern seen through most of July, when Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Lonavala and several other pockets saw repeated one-day closures as red and orange alerts forced district collectors and civic bodies to act on short notice. On more than one occasion this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and neighbouring municipal corporations announced holidays only hours before rain intensified, leaving many parents and schools relying on last-minute updates.

Weather Still Volatile

Conditions on the ground remain unpredictable. Mumbai has recorded cloudy skies with intermittent heavy spells through the morning, along with gusty winds. Forecasters say rain intensity could pick up later in the day, particularly in the Konkan belt and the ghat sections near Pune, which keeps the possibility of a late closure order alive in some pockets even though schools opened as scheduled.

What Is The Advice For Parents?

District administrations have advised parents and schools not to treat any holiday as confirmed unless it comes through an official notification from the collector’s office, municipal corporation, or the school itself. Authorities are continuing to track hourly rainfall updates and have said fresh advisories could follow if conditions deteriorate through the day.

Also Read: Uttarakhand School Holiday Today 22 July: Are Schools Open Or Closed?

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Maharashtra School Holiday Today 22 July: Are Schools Open or Closed? Check Rain Alert & District Updates
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