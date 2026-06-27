Maharashtra TET 2026 Postponed After Alleged Paper Leak Ahead of June 28 Exam; Over 4.28 Lakh Candidates Affected

The Maharashtra State Examination Council has postponed the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 after an alleged leak of the question paper just hours before the examination. The test was to be held on June 28, but the council has made sure that the recruitment process remains transparent and fair to all candidates.

The council said in a statement that the decision to postpone the test was after police recovered pages from the sealed TET 2026 question paper packet from Bhiwandi on Saturday, and a criminal case has been registered and an in-depth investigation has been opened.

Why has the Maharashtra TET 2026 been postponed

The Maharashtra State Examination Council said Bhiwandi Police received confidential information regarding the alleged leak early on Saturday. Police have raided an unknown location following the tip-off, and a few persons allegedly possess pages from the sealed TET 2026 question paper packet.

Council officials have been asked to confirm the material recovered by police. After confirmation, a police case was registered at Bhiwandi Police Station, and police are investigating the matter.

Council officials said they postponed the test to make sure the recruitment process for the Maharashtra TET 2026 is fair and transparent for all candidates.

How many candidates benefit from the TET postponement decision

The Maharashtra TET 2026 had originally been planned to take place in 1,028 exam centres throughout the state. About 4.28 lakh teacher aspirants were registered to appear for the exam.

Now thousands of candidates are in limbo until fresh dates are released by the council after the investigation is complete and a final decision is taken.

Instead of listening to social media rumours, the candidates are requested to keep a tab on the official site for updates.

Recent developments in the paper leak investigation

Police are probing how the exam questions got into the hands of unauthorised people before the examination. Sources said that a few people have been arrested in connection to the case, but their identities haven’t been released yet.

They are also investigating whether the paper leak was a lone incident or part of a larger network, and if there were others involved.

At the same time, Nagpur District Primary Education Officer Nilesh Gund stated that he had not received any official notice pertaining to the postponement when he made his statement. He also stated that he did not have any solid proof about alleged paper leaks reported from other parts of the state.

Has the state experienced a similar incident of exam leaks before

The incident comes a few months after the recent Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test scandal that emerged in 2025 when allegations of a TET paper leak in Kolhapur stirred up apprehensions about exam integrity and led to appeals for stronger security measures.

The incident further underscored the challenges of administering examinations on a large scale that include ensuring question papers remain undisclosed until the time of the exam.

The Maharashtra State Examination Council is expected to issue a comprehensive notification with regard to the revised examination schedule after deliberations with the Education Department. Until then, candidates are advised to maintain their admit cards and application details secure to use them for the exam after the examinations are rescheduled.

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