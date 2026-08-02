MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Released At mcc.nic.in: Registration From August 5; Check Full MCC Schedule Here

The Medical Counselling Committee has released NEET UG Counselling 2026 dates for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and other participating institutes. As per MCC schedule, NEET UG Round 1 registration will be held from August 5 to 12, 2026. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 will be required to complete the registration process within the given dates.

How to Apply For NEET UG Counselling?

Check the given below steps.

Go to the Medical Counselling Committee portal, mcc.nic.in.

Select UG Medical Counselling, click on fresh registration

Enter your NEET roll number, application number, name, and date of birth.

Log in with your generated credentials

Fill in your personal, academic, and contact details.

Pay the registration fee and refundable security deposit online

Select your preferred colleges and courses from the available list

Lock your choices before the official deadline

Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2026

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

NEET UG 2026 Scorecard

Class 10 Certificate

Class 12 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate

Photo Identity Proof

Passport-size photographs

Category Certificate

PwD Certificate

NRI documents

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule: Round-Wise

Particulars Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by Participating Institutes 4 Aug 2026 24 Aug 2026 10 Sept 2026 Registration / Payment 5 Aug to 12 Aug 2026 (up to 03:00 PM); Payment till 06:00 PM 25 Aug to 29 Aug 2026 (up to 03:00 PM); Payment till 06:00 PM 11 Sept to 15 Sept 2026 (up to 03:00 PM); Payment till 06:00 PM Choice Filling / Locking Choice Filling: 6 Aug to 13 Aug (11:00 AM) Choice Locking: 4:00 PM (12 Aug) to 11:00 AM (13 Aug) Choice Filling: 25 Aug to 30 Aug (11:00 PM) Choice Locking: 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM (30 Aug) Choice Filling: 11 Sept to 16 Sept (11:00 AM) Choice Locking: 4:00 PM (15 Sept) to 11:00 AM (16 Sept) Processing of Seat Allotment 13–16 Aug 2026 31 Aug–1 Sept 2026 16–17 Sept 2026 Result 17 Aug 2026 2 Sept 2026 18 Sept 2026