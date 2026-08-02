LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Released At mcc.nic.in: Registration From August 5; Check Full MCC Schedule Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Released At mcc.nic.in: Registration From August 5; Check Full MCC Schedule Here

Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 will be required to complete the registration process within the given dates.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Released At mcc.nic.in: Registration From August 5; Check Full MCC Schedule Here

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-02 21:27 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee has  released NEET UG Counselling 2026 dates for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and other participating institutes. As per MCC schedule, NEET UG Round 1 registration will be held from August 5 to 12, 2026. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 will be required to complete the registration process within the given dates. 

How to Apply For NEET UG Counselling?

Check the given below steps.

You Might Be Interested In
  • Go to the Medical Counselling Committee portal, mcc.nic.in.
  • Select UG Medical Counselling, click on fresh registration
  • Enter your NEET roll number, application number, name, and date of birth.
  • Log in with your generated credentials
  • Fill in your personal, academic, and contact details.
  • Pay the registration fee and refundable security deposit online
  • Select your preferred colleges and courses from the available list
  • Lock your choices before the official deadline

Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2026

  • NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
  • NEET UG 2026 Scorecard
  • Class 10 Certificate
  • Class 12 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate
  • Photo Identity Proof
  • Passport-size photographs
  • Category Certificate
  • PwD Certificate
  • NRI documents

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule: Round-Wise

Particulars 

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by Participating Institutes

4 Aug 2026

24 Aug 2026

10 Sept 2026

Registration / Payment

5 Aug to 12 Aug 2026 (up to 03:00 PM); Payment till 06:00 PM

25 Aug to 29 Aug 2026 (up to 03:00 PM); Payment till 06:00 PM

11 Sept to 15 Sept 2026 (up to 03:00 PM); Payment till 06:00 PM

Choice Filling / Locking

Choice Filling: 6 Aug to 13 Aug (11:00 AM)

Choice Locking: 4:00 PM (12 Aug) to 11:00 AM (13 Aug)

Choice Filling: 25 Aug to 30 Aug (11:00 PM)

Choice Locking: 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM (30 Aug)

Choice Filling: 11 Sept to 16 Sept (11:00 AM)

Choice Locking: 4:00 PM (15 Sept) to 11:00 AM (16 Sept)

Processing of Seat Allotment

13–16 Aug 2026

31 Aug–1 Sept 2026

16–17 Sept 2026

Result

17 Aug 2026

2 Sept 2026

18 Sept 2026
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Released At mcc.nic.in: Registration From August 5; Check Full MCC Schedule Here
Tags: Documents Required for NEET 2026 CounsellingHow to Apply For NEET UG CounsellingMCC NEET UG CounsellingNEET UG Counselling

RELATED News

Andhra Pradesh NEET 2026 Rank List Out: Know How To Download At drntr.uhsap.in

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Started For 11403 Posts; Check Last Date, How To Apply Here

CA Final Registration 2026 Reopened: Check Last Date And How to Apply At eservices.icai.org

Indian Army Internship 2026: Earn Up to ₹75,000 Stipend, Check Eligibility, Domains, Last Date and How to Apply

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Examination Results 2026 (OUT): Here’s How to Check and Download Scorecard

LATEST NEWS

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Released At mcc.nic.in: Registration From August 5; Check Full MCC Schedule Here

Why Did Music Labels Ban Sonu Nigam? Singer Reveals How His Fight for Royalty Rights Cost Him Work

Mirabai Chanu Gets Hero’s Welcome After Third Straight Commonwealth Games Gold, Rishikanta Makes Manipur Appeal

What Is India’s Most Successful Commonwealth Games Edition? Can They Rewrite Record Books In Glasgow?

Who Attacked MP Pappu Yadav In Delhi? Attacker Throws Shoe; Yadav Says, ‘He Came To Kill Me With A Knife’

‘Abandoned’ by Pakistan? Arshad Nadeem Trained Alone Ahead of Disappointing Commonwealth Games 2026 Campaign: Report

What Made Yami Gautam Consider Leaving Bollywood And Returning To Himachal? Here’s What She Said

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Will Auqib Nabi Replace India’s Pace Spearhead in IND vs SL Test Series? Details Inside

How Financial Distress Forced A Family Of Three In Pune’s Pimpri To Take Their Own Lives

Why Did Salman Khan Say ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein Hai’ On Alliance? Fans Left Confused

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Released At mcc.nic.in: Registration From August 5; Check Full MCC Schedule Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Released At mcc.nic.in: Registration From August 5; Check Full MCC Schedule Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Released At mcc.nic.in: Registration From August 5; Check Full MCC Schedule Here
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Released At mcc.nic.in: Registration From August 5; Check Full MCC Schedule Here
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Released At mcc.nic.in: Registration From August 5; Check Full MCC Schedule Here
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Released At mcc.nic.in: Registration From August 5; Check Full MCC Schedule Here

QUICK LINKS