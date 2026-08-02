MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Released At mcc.nic.in: Registration From August 5; Check Full MCC Schedule Here

The Medical Counselling Committee has released NEET UG Counselling 2026 dates for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and other participating institutes. As per MCC schedule, NEET UG Round 1 registration will be held from August 5 to 12, 2026. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 will be required to complete the registration process within the given dates.
How to Apply For NEET UG Counselling?
Check the given below steps.
- Go to the Medical Counselling Committee portal, mcc.nic.in.
- Select UG Medical Counselling, click on fresh registration
- Enter your NEET roll number, application number, name, and date of birth.
- Log in with your generated credentials
- Fill in your personal, academic, and contact details.
- Pay the registration fee and refundable security deposit online
- Select your preferred colleges and courses from the available list
- Lock your choices before the official deadline
Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2026
- NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
- NEET UG 2026 Scorecard
- Class 10 Certificate
- Class 12 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate
- Photo Identity Proof
- Passport-size photographs
- Category Certificate
- PwD Certificate
- NRI documents
NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule: Round-Wise
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Particulars
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Round 1
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Round 2
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Round 3
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Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by Participating Institutes
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4 Aug 2026
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24 Aug 2026
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10 Sept 2026
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Registration / Payment
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5 Aug to 12 Aug 2026 (up to 03:00 PM); Payment till 06:00 PM
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25 Aug to 29 Aug 2026 (up to 03:00 PM); Payment till 06:00 PM
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11 Sept to 15 Sept 2026 (up to 03:00 PM); Payment till 06:00 PM
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Choice Filling / Locking
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Choice Filling: 6 Aug to 13 Aug (11:00 AM)
Choice Locking: 4:00 PM (12 Aug) to 11:00 AM (13 Aug)
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Choice Filling: 25 Aug to 30 Aug (11:00 PM)
Choice Locking: 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM (30 Aug)
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Choice Filling: 11 Sept to 16 Sept (11:00 AM)
Choice Locking: 4:00 PM (15 Sept) to 11:00 AM (16 Sept)
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Processing of Seat Allotment
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13–16 Aug 2026
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31 Aug–1 Sept 2026
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16–17 Sept 2026
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Result
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17 Aug 2026
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2 Sept 2026
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18 Sept 2026
Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.