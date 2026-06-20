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Home > Education News > Meerut Student Who Missed JEE Advanced By Just 2 Marks Secures ISRO Scientist Post

Meerut Student Who Missed JEE Advanced By Just 2 Marks Secures ISRO Scientist Post

Meerut's Sanket Kumar, who narrowly missed qualifying for JEE Advanced by two marks in 2021, has secured a Scientist/Engineer position at ISRO's Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri after years of determination and self-study.

(IMAGE: X)
(IMAGE: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 23:52 IST

A setback that could have ended an engineering dream instead became the beginning of an inspiring success story. Sanket Kumar, a 23-year-old from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has been selected as a Scientist/Engineer (SC Grade) at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), years after missing the JEE Advanced qualification cutoff by just two marks in 2021. His journey has drawn attention for its perseverance and unconventional preparation methods.

Narrow JEE Miss Into An ISRO Success Story

Sanket Kumar, a former student of Dewan Public School in Meerut, narrowly failed to qualify for JEE Advanced in 2021 after falling short by only two marks. Despite discouragement from some around him, he chose not to abandon his ambitions and instead continued preparing for competitive examinations. His persistence paid off when he was selected as a scientist/engineer (SC grade) at the Indian Space Research Organisation, marking a major milestone in his career.

Reports indicate that Sanket relied extensively on self-study resources, including YouTube lectures and online educational material, to strengthen his technical knowledge after his JEE setback. Rather than enrolling in expensive coaching programmes, he focused on disciplined preparation and consistent study. His story has resonated with many students preparing for competitive examinations, highlighting that determination and effective use of freely available educational resources can help overcome academic disappointments.

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First Posting At ISRO Propulsion Complex In Mahendragiri

Sanket’s first assignment will reportedly be at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. The facility plays an important role in India’s space programme by supporting propulsion systems and related technologies that are used in launch vehicles and spacecraft. His appointment as scientist/engineer (SC grade) places him among the technical workforce contributing to ISRO’s future missions and research initiatives.

Sanket Kumar’s achievement underscores that a single examination result does not define a student’s future. Missing JEE Advanced by a slim margin could have ended his aspirations, but instead it became motivation to continue improving and pursuing opportunities in the engineering sector. His story has emerged as an example of resilience for thousands of aspirants preparing for India’s highly competitive technical and scientific recruitment processes.

As of the latest available information, there have been no additional official announcements regarding Sanket Kumar’s appointment beyond confirmation of his selection and posting as a scientist/engineer at ISRO’s Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri. Public reporting continues to focus on his perseverance after narrowly missing the JEE Advanced cutoff and his eventual success in joining India’s premier space agency.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan BSTC First Seat Allotment Result 2026 OUT: Check College Allotment List, Download Letter via Direct Link

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Meerut Student Who Missed JEE Advanced By Just 2 Marks Secures ISRO Scientist Post
Tags: inspirational success storyISRO recruitmentISRO scientistJEE AdvancedMahendragiri ISROMeerut studentSanket KumarScientist Engineer SCUPSC engineering careers

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Meerut Student Who Missed JEE Advanced By Just 2 Marks Secures ISRO Scientist Post
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