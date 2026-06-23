Meet Avni Kejriwal, Class 12 Student Who Achieved A Perfect 500 After CBSE Re-Evaluation

Avni Kejriwal, a class 12 commerce student from DPS Sail Township, Ranchi, has scored a rare success academically due to CBSE’s revaluation which awarded her a perfect score of 500 out of 500 marks in all five subjects. The final results have put Avni Kejriwal among the top performing students in the 2026 Board exams.

After the re-checking of her answer sheets, Avni Kejriwal secured full marks in English Core, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics and Applied Mathematics. In addition, she scored 99 marks in Graphics, her additional subject. Her achievement has drawn attention across the student community, especially as it came after she chose to challenge her original marks through the official CBSE process.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Avni Kejriwal scored 500/500 marks in CBSE’s 12th class after re-evaluation. Avni Kejriwal says, “Everyone is very happy right now. We weren’t expecting 500 marks, but everyone is very happy. I had 19 marks deducted in English, which I wasn’t… pic.twitter.com/CxbUnbgfKC — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026

Confidence in preparation helps Avni Kejriwal achieve a perfect score

Reports say that while speaking on why she opted for re-evaluation, Avni Kejriwal stated that she had faith in both her preparation and her performance during the exams. She decided to undergo the process of reviewing her papers based on her self-confidence and finally obtained a good result to confirm her beliefs.

As per NDTV, Avni Kejriwal’s family called this success a product of many years of dedication and discipline. Her father Mitesh Kejriwal is a businessman, and her mother Poonam Kejriwal is a housewife. As reported by her parents, she has always been dedicated to studies and succeeded because of hard work.

Support system behind Avni Kejriwal’s remarkable academic journey

Expressing her joy with the new results, Avni Kejriwal gave credit to all those who helped her succeed during her academic career. She thanked her parents, teachers, and her mentor Sachit Sir, as she believes that their support was very important in order for her to succeed.

As per reports, in the future, Avni Kejriwal is going to have a career in business management. She has already taken up the CUET UG 2026 exam.

CBSE re-evaluation process and the OSM 2026 discussion

This success also follows several debates on the re-evaluation procedure adopted by CBSE. The Board claims that it has received 43,980 applications for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 exams up till 12 noon on June 3, 2026.

As per reports, CBSE data showed that 4,924 students applied for verification of marks, while 39,056 students sought re-evaluation. Before that stage, more than four lakh students had applied to obtain over 11 lakh answer sheets, which is the mandatory first step before requesting verification or re-evaluation.

Also Read: CBSE Announces Special 40:60 Marking Scheme For Private Class 12 Candidates In Gulf Countries