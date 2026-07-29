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Home > Education News > MH CET CAP Law 5-Year LLB Final Merit List 2026 Out: Check How To Download Maharashtra Law PDF

MH CET CAP Law 5-Year LLB Final Merit List 2026 Out: Check How To Download Maharashtra Law PDF

Students whose names are listed in the MHT CET CAP 2026 5-Year LLB final merit list will be able to fill out their choices of colleges and courses for the CAP counselling rounds.

Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Result 2026 OUT: Check Merit List And Download Scorecard Online (Photo Credits: Canva)
Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Result 2026 OUT: Check Merit List And Download Scorecard Online (Photo Credits: Canva)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-29 19:46 IST

The MHT CET Law CAP Final Merit List 2026 for 5-Year LLB admission has been published on July 29 at llb5cap26.mahacet.org. Candidates can download the final merit list PDF through the direct link available on the official website. Students whose names are listed in the MHT CET CAP 2026 5-Year LLB final merit list will be able to fill out their choices of colleges and courses for the CAP counselling rounds. 

How to Download MHT CET 5-Year LLB CAP Final Merit List 2026?

Candidates can download MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026 final merit list PDF by following the below given steps. 

You Might Be Interested In

  • Visit the MH CET 5-Year LLB website at llb5cap26.mahacet.org.

  • Click on Law 5 Year 2026 Round I merit list

  • The final merit list PDF will open on the screen

  • Download the MHT CET 5-Year LLB CAP Final Merit List 2026 save it for future reference.

Details Mentioned in MH CET Law Final Merit List 2026

The important details provided in merit list PDF are:

  • State Merit Rank

  • CET Percentile

  • MH CET Application ID

  • Candidate Name and DOB

  • Candidature Type

  • Category of Candidate

  • SSC Percentage

  • HSC Percentage


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MH CET CAP Law 5-Year LLB Final Merit List 2026 Out: Check How To Download Maharashtra Law PDF
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MH CET CAP Law 5-Year LLB Final Merit List 2026 Out: Check How To Download Maharashtra Law PDF
MH CET CAP Law 5-Year LLB Final Merit List 2026 Out: Check How To Download Maharashtra Law PDF
MH CET CAP Law 5-Year LLB Final Merit List 2026 Out: Check How To Download Maharashtra Law PDF
MH CET CAP Law 5-Year LLB Final Merit List 2026 Out: Check How To Download Maharashtra Law PDF

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