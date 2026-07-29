MH CET CAP Law 5-Year LLB Final Merit List 2026 Out: Check How To Download Maharashtra Law PDF

The MHT CET Law CAP Final Merit List 2026 for 5-Year LLB admission has been published on July 29 at llb5cap26.mahacet.org. Candidates can download the final merit list PDF through the direct link available on the official website. Students whose names are listed in the MHT CET CAP 2026 5-Year LLB final merit list will be able to fill out their choices of colleges and courses for the CAP counselling rounds.

How to Download MHT CET 5-Year LLB CAP Final Merit List 2026?

Candidates can download MH CET 5-Year LLB 2026 final merit list PDF by following the below given steps.

Visit the MH CET 5-Year LLB website at llb5cap26.mahacet.org.

Click on Law 5 Year 2026 Round I merit list

The final merit list PDF will open on the screen

Download the MHT CET 5-Year LLB CAP Final Merit List 2026 save it for future reference.

Details Mentioned in MH CET Law Final Merit List 2026

The important details provided in merit list PDF are:

State Merit Rank

CET Percentile

MH CET Application ID

Candidate Name and DOB

Candidature Type

Category of Candidate

SSC Percentage

HSC Percentage



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