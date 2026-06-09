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Home > Education News > MHT CET 2026 PCB Result Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

MHT CET 2026 PCB Result Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced MHT CET 2026 results.

MHT CET 2026 PCB Result
MHT CET 2026 PCB Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 10:19 IST

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced MHT CET 2026 results for the Physics, Chemistry & Biology (PCB) group. Those who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their scorecard from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. This result will help those students who are applying for admission to undergraduate programmes such as pharmacy, agriculture and other science courses available in Maharashtra. The CET cell has additionally released individual scorecards so that candidates can verify and confirm their scores before their next step.

What Does the MHT-CET PCB Scorecard Contain

The MHT CET 2026 PCB scorecard contains several important details relating to a candidate’s performance in the entrance examination. The scorecard details include the candidate’s personal details, the exam details, marks obtained, percentile score and merit rank. Candidates should note all the details carefully. Check if there’s no conflict on the scorecard. If found, immediately contact the examination authorities. The scorecard will be required for the procedure of admission and counselling.

How to view the MHT CET 2026 PCB Result

Students check their results by going to the official CET Cell website. Students must click on the result link on the homepage. The candidate has to enter the roll number and password used during the registration process for authentication. Once successfully logged in, the scorecard will be printed on the screen. The candidate has to keep the hard and soft copies for future submissions. The scorecard will be needed in the admission process at various stages such as seat allotment and verification of documents.

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When was the MHT CET 2026 exam conducted

The MHT CET 2026 exam was held in two phases during the period of April to May. The first phase test for PCB candidates was scheduled between April 21 and April 26, and a second phase examination for PCB candidates was conducted on May 10 and 11.

As large number of candidates appeared for the exam at a state level, the exam was scheduled in phases. After the completion of the test, the CET Cell examined the answers submitted by the candidates and objections filed against the provisional answer key.

The subject-wise answer key for the PCM and PCB groups was published on May 30 after responding to the objections filed by the candidates.

What Is the Scoring Pattern of MHT CET 2026

The scoring pattern of the test is very obvious. The maximum mark was awarded for every correct answer in the physics/chemistry section. The maximum marks for every correct answer were doubled to two in the mathematics section. There was no penalty for a wrong answer. That means there is no negative marking in the test. So the candidates were encouraged to attempt every question (even if it was a guess).

PCB does not have a cutoff score. But from past admission stories, it can be inferred that, to get admission as general, one needs approximately 90 marks out of 200. While for SC, ST and OBC candidates it is around 80 marks. After the results are released in the PCB portal, candidates can apply for admission. The following details, such as counselling registration , seat allotment and verification of documents, will be released by the CET Cell in a few days. Keep an eye on the official website.

Also Read: OJEE Result 2026 Declared at ojee.nic.in: Direct Link to Download Scorecard and Check Rank

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MHT CET 2026 PCB Result Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org: Direct Link to Download Scorecard
Tags: home-hero-pos-13MHT CET 2026MHT CET 2026 examMHT CET 2026 PCB ResultMHT CET PCB resultMHT-CET PCB Scorecard

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MHT CET 2026 PCB Result Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org: Direct Link to Download Scorecard
MHT CET 2026 PCB Result Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org: Direct Link to Download Scorecard
MHT CET 2026 PCB Result Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org: Direct Link to Download Scorecard
MHT CET 2026 PCB Result Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

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