MHT CET 2026 PCM 2nd Attempt Result Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; Download Scorecard Here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MHT CET 2026 PCM Second Attempt Result. Candidates who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group examination can now check their results from the official candidate login portal. This result declaration is a major part of the admission process for engineering aspirants who want admission to undergraduate programmes in Maharashtra. All candidates appearing for the exam can now download their scorecards from their portal after they log in with their registered login details and see their normalised percentile scores. Candidates appearing in both the PCM attempts should be aware that the higher score between the two attempts will be considered for merit preparation and the upcoming admission process.

How to check MHT CET PCM 2nd attempt result 2026

Candidates can download the result from the official MHT CET portal. To check their result, candidates would have to log in to their portal with their registered email ID and password. On successful login, the candidates can view their percentile scores and can download the scorecard for subsequent use. It is wise to make a digital copy and printouts for counselling and admission. The scorecard will be an essential document that will be required in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

What information can be found on MHT CET 2026 scorecard

In the MHT CET scorecard, there is a lot of information pertaining to the candidate’s performance in the exam. The candidate’s name and application details as well as percentage scores and normalised percentiles for each subject and overall are displayed.

Candidates should thoroughly check all the information present on the scorecard. Any discrepancies should be communicated to the exam authorities as soon as possible via the official communication channels. The scorecard is considered to be the primary document for forming the merit list used for admissions.

Will the best score earned be taken into account for admission in MHT CET 2026

Yes. The State CET Cell has clarified that if a candidate has appeared twice in PCM, the higher score earned will be considered.

During the centralised admission process, the admission authority will automatically consider the best score reached by the candidate to form the merit rankings. No separate request needs to be sent to request the better score for cutoff. This option helps students in having an additional chance to improve their scores and increase their chances of admission to their preferred institutes.

What are the key MHT CET 2026 exam statistics

This year witnessed a significant increase in participation, making it one of the most competitive editions of the examination. More than 16 lakh candidates applied for both the PCM and PCB groups. The PCM second attempt examination was held from 12 to 21 May 2026 at selected computer-based test centres in Maharashtra. These high numbers indicate an increased interest from students in enrolment in engineering, pharmacy and other professional courses via the MHT CET admission scheme.

What to do after MHT CET PCM Result 2026

Once the results are out, candidates should start planning for Centralised Admission Process. Registration for CAP will be opened in the next few weeks. During the CAP process, candidates have to register, upload documents, verify eligibility and choose their interested colleges and courses. Seat allotment will be done on the basis of merit as per reservation rules and candidates’ preferences.

Applicants should keep checking official notifications regarding registration dates for the CAP, document verification schedules and counselling rounds. After the MHT CET PCM second attempt result, engineering aspirants can shift their attention to the next phase of the admission process and get all the documents prepared for seat allotment and counselling.

Also Read: TG EAPCET Counselling 2026 Begins at eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Registration Steps, Fee and Eligibility