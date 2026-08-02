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Home > Education News > MHT CET 2026 Seat Allotment Out: How To Check CAP Round 1 Result, Documents Required

MHT CET 2026 Seat Allotment Out: How To Check CAP Round 1 Result, Documents Required

Candidates can check and download the allotment results to know the BE/BTech programmes. Allotted candidates can accept and report to the allotted colleges till August 5.

MHT CET 2026 Seat Allotment Out: How To Check CAP Round 1 Result, Documents Required

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 21:53 IST

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared the MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result 2026 on August 2. Candidates can check and download the allotment results to know the BE/BTech programmes. Allotted candidates can accept and report to the allotted colleges till August 5. The MCC round 1 allotment 2026 is based on candidate’s final merit rank, category, reservation policy, preferences filled.

How to Check MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 1 Allotment Result?

Candidates can check the given below steps.

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  • Visit the official website, fe2026.mahacet.org.
  • Log in using the Application ID and date of birth.
  • Click on the CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment link.
  • The MHT CET 2026 seat allotment will appear on screen.
  • Download the allotment letter and check the allotted institute.

What After MHT CET Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026?

Soon after the allotment result, candidates have to check and visit the official website and download the result. Check the allotted college and courses. Complete online seat acceptance. Those who wish to participate in subsequent CAP rounds can do so as per the counselling rules after completing the necessary formalities. 

MHT CET Round 1 Allotment Result Dates

Event

Date

CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

August 2, 2026

Seat Acceptance

August 3 to August 5, 2026

Reporting to Allotted Institute

August 3 to August 5, 2026

Display of Vacant Seats for Round 2

August 6, 2026

CAP Round 2 Option Entry

August 7 to August 9, 2026

Also Read: Who Attacked MP Pappu Yadav In Delhi? Attacker Throws Shoe; Yadav Says, ‘He Came To Kill Me With A Knife’

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MHT CET 2026 Seat Allotment Out: How To Check CAP Round 1 Result, Documents Required
Tags: MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 1 Allotment ResultMHT CET Round 1 Allotment Result DatesMHT CET Round 1 Seat AllotmentMHT CET Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026

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MHT CET 2026 Seat Allotment Out: How To Check CAP Round 1 Result, Documents Required
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