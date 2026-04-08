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Home > Education News > MHT CET Admit Card 2026 Released for PCM at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam Dates and Download Link Here

MHT CET Admit Card 2026 Released for PCM at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam Dates and Download Link Here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET Admit Card 2026.

MHT CET Admit Card 2026
MHT CET Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 8, 2026 15:33:31 IST

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MHT CET Admit Card 2026 Released for PCM at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam Dates and Download Link Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT) Admit Card 2026 has been released by MSEB, Maharashtra, for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) candidates.

Now candidates are eligible to download the MHT CET Admit Card from the official portal using their login credentials. 

This release of the admit card is an important step for thousands of aspirants who will appear for admission to the universities and colleges of engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses in Maharashtra.

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Why is MHT CET Admit Card 2026 important

The MHT CET Admit Card for 2026 is a compulsory document that has to be held by the examinee to enter the examination hall.

It contains important information regarding the candidate, such as name, roll number, examination date, shift, centre, etc. 

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall if they do not have the admit card. It will also serve as proof on the exam day.

When will MHT CET 2026 exam be conducted for PCM

As per MSEB’s official timetable, the MHT CET exam for the PCM group will be conducted in two sessions: Phase 1: April 11 to April 20, 2026 Phase 2: May 12 to May 16, 2026.

The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode, and each session will have multiple slots, and the duration of the examination will be three hours for each paper.

How to download MHT CET Admit Card 2026

To download the hall ticket, candidates should follow these steps:

  • Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Click on the MHT CET 2026 Admit Card Login with the registered email ID and password
  • The admit card will appear on the screen. 
  • Download the card and get a printout for the exam.

It is recommended to download the admit card at an early stage to avoid last-minute hassle.

What details should candidates check on MHT CET admit card

Before the exam, candidates must ensure that all the information mentioned in the admit card is correct.

The following information must be verified: Candidate’s name and photo Application/roll number Exam day and shift timing.

The address of the examination centre and the subject group (PCM or PCB) are important information for the exam day. 

If candidates find any error, they should report it to the concerned exam authorities so that it can be corrected immediately.

What is the exam pattern for MHT CET 2026

The MHT CET 2026 will be conducted online in a computer-based format. The PCM paper will be held separately from the PCB (physics, chemistry, and biology) group. 

The exam will test the candidate’s knowledge of fundamentals and application of concepts. The exam will be multiple-choice questions with a duration of three hours each.

What should candidates keep in mind before exam day

Candidates should carry a printed copy of the admit card and valid photo ID to the exam centre. Candidates should reach the venue on time and follow all the instructions mentioned in the hall ticket.

Now that the admit cards are out, aspirants should focus on final revision and make sure all the necessary documents are prepared in advance.

Candidates can also keep checking the official website for updates.

Also Read: KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026 Released at kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Selected Candidates List and Admission Process

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Tags: MHT CET 2026 examMHT CET admit card 2026MHT CET hall ticketMHT CET PCM admit card

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MHT CET Admit Card 2026 Released for PCM at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam Dates and Download Link Here

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MHT CET Admit Card 2026 Released for PCM at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam Dates and Download Link Here
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 Released for PCM at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam Dates and Download Link Here
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 Released for PCM at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam Dates and Download Link Here
MHT CET Admit Card 2026 Released for PCM at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam Dates and Download Link Here

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