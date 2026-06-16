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Home > Education News > MHT CET CAP Counselling 2026 Registration Begins: Check Dates, Documents and Admission Process

MHT CET CAP Counselling 2026 Registration Begins: Check Dates, Documents and Admission Process

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has started the registration process for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Counselling 2026.

MHT CET CAP Counselling 2026
MHT CET CAP Counselling 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 12:56 IST

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has opened the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Counselling 2026 registration for all professional and teacher education programmes. Those candidates applying for integrated BEd-MEd, MEd, Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Master of Physical Education (MPEd) and three-year LLB programmes can now apply online through the official portal. The counselling is an important opportunity for all candidates who qualify for the respective entrance exam and who wish to secure admission to the various CAP-participating institutions till all seats are filled in the state of Maharashtra.

What are the registration dates for MHT CET CAP Counselling 2026

The CET Cell has set specific dates for registration for the different courses under the CAP process. Candidates applying for integrated BEd-MEd and MEd programmes can apply for registration from 16th June to 6th July, 2026. Similarly, candidates applying for BPEd, MPEd and three-year LLB programmes need to register by 30th June, 2026. The officials caution the candidates not to keep their registration until the deadline day. So as to avoid any technical glitches and inconvenience, complete the registration process in advance.

What are the eligibility criteria for MHT CET CAP Counselling 2026

Candidates qualified in the entrance examination conducted by the Maharashtra CET cell are eligible to take part in the counselling process. The CAP process provides a mechanism to allocate seats fairly, transparently and based on merit among concerned colleges. The CAP process is conducted for various professional and education courses. Here eligible candidates can get admission based on merit, preferences and seat availability. Candidates need to log into their candidate portal and complete the process of online registration within the designated time span.

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What documents shall be required for CAP registration

The CET Cell has announced a list of documents required to be uploaded by candidates. Nearly all documents are to be uploaded in PDF format. The photograph and signature should be uploaded in the specified format.

Documents required are the MHT CET 2026 scorecard, application form, passport-size photograph, scanned signature, certificates of educational qualification, birth certificate or domicile certificate, and, whenever required, the degree certificates and convocation.

Candidates applying for postgraduate courses may also need to upload marksheets from previous years of study. The authorities have clarified that uploads should be legible and clear and within the file size limits.

What is the MHT CET CAP admission process, and how does it work

The admission process starts with registration and upload of documents. After that, authorities will verify the documents uploaded and will upload a provisional merit list.

Afterwards, candidates will be given the chance to raise objections, if any, before the final merit list is published. The CET cell will do a round of seat allotment based on merit ranking and the choices made by the candidates. Finally, candidates will need to confirm seat allotment and complete admission procedures within the given time frame.

When will MHT CET seat allotment be conducted

The Maharashtra CET Cell has not announced the seat allocation dates yet. The dates of CAP rounds and allotment results will be announced on the official website separately. After announcing, results of seat allocation will be posted on the website, and candidates can check allocated courses and colleges. Now that the registration process is underway, eligible candidates are in the position to carefully check eligibility and upload documents for timely completion of the application in order not to lose out on admission to the academic session of 2026.

Also Read: GK Quiz: Which Country Is Known counsellingd’s Smallest Island Nation? 

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MHT CET CAP Counselling 2026 Registration Begins: Check Dates, Documents and Admission Process
Tags: educationMHT CETMHT CET CAP admissionMHT CET CAP Counselling 2026MHT CET registration 2026

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