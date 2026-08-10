MPESB Recruitment 2026: 12 Exams To Be Conducted In 5 Months For 19000 Posts

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released its revised exam calendar for 2026 session. According to revised calendar, 12 major recruitment examinations will be held in the state between September and December 2026 for over 19,000 posts. The MPESB recruitment process includes positions in police, panchayat, agriculture, engineering, and other departments.
Revised MPESB Exam Calendar 2026
The revised calendar replaces the earlier tentative dates for MPESB exams scheduled from August onwards As per the board’s notice, the final date for each exam will depend on the number of candidates registering, so these remain provisional until MPESB issues the individual exam notification later.
How to Check Revised MPESB Exam Calendar 2026?
To check the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026, candidates can follow the steps below
Visit the official website of MPESB.
Check the link for the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026.
Check exam names, exam types, and dates carefully.
Download the calendar for future reference.
Keeping a copy of the exam calendar for preparation purposes.
MPESB Recruitment 2026: Post-Wise Vacancies
Below are the tentative vacancies of MPESB recruitment 2026.
|Exam Name
|Vacancies
|Exam Month
|Group-2 Sub-group-1: Agriculture Extension Officer Recruitment Exam
|2,784
|September
|Group-02 Sub-group-04: Block Panchayat Officer, Yojana Coordination Officer, Assistant Auditor & Other Equivalent Posts Combined Recruitment Exam
|2,299
|September
|Group-03: Sub Engineer, Cartographer, Laboratory Technician & Other Equivalent Posts Combined Recruitment Exam
|700
|
September/October
|Valuer/Sub-Inspector Cadre Recruitment Exam
|507
|
September/October
|Primary and Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test (for In-Service Teachers)
|Eligibility Test
|
September/October
|Valuer (Secretariat), Stenographer & Assistant Sub-Inspector (Secretariat) Recruitment Exam
|566
|
October/November
|Police Constable Recruitment Exam
|7,500
|
October/November
|Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment Exam
|1,000
|November
|Naib Tehsildar Departmental Recruitment Exam
|73
|
November/December
|Panchayat Secretary & Rozgar Sahayak Recruitment Exam
|2,900
|
November/December
|Recruitment Exam for Vacant Posts in Government Music and Fine Arts Colleges (Directorate of Culture)
|33
|December
|Group-6 Sub-group-1 Recruitment Exam
|700
|December
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Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.