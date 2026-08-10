MPESB Recruitment 2026: 12 Exams To Be Conducted In 5 Months For 19000 Posts

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released its revised exam calendar for 2026 session. According to revised calendar, 12 major recruitment examinations will be held in the state between September and December 2026 for over 19,000 posts. The MPESB recruitment process includes positions in police, panchayat, agriculture, engineering, and other departments.

Revised MPESB Exam Calendar 2026

The revised calendar replaces the earlier tentative dates for MPESB exams scheduled from August onwards As per the board’s notice, the final date for each exam will depend on the number of candidates registering, so these remain provisional until MPESB issues the individual exam notification later.

How to Check Revised MPESB Exam Calendar 2026?

To check the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026, candidates can follow the steps below

Visit the official website of MPESB.

Check the link for the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026.

Check exam names, exam types, and dates carefully.

Download the calendar for future reference.

Keeping a copy of the exam calendar for preparation purposes.

MPESB Recruitment 2026: Post-Wise Vacancies

Below are the tentative vacancies of MPESB recruitment 2026.

Exam Name Vacancies Exam Month Group-2 Sub-group-1: Agriculture Extension Officer Recruitment Exam 2,784 September Group-02 Sub-group-04: Block Panchayat Officer, Yojana Coordination Officer, Assistant Auditor & Other Equivalent Posts Combined Recruitment Exam 2,299 September Group-03: Sub Engineer, Cartographer, Laboratory Technician & Other Equivalent Posts Combined Recruitment Exam 700 September/October Valuer/Sub-Inspector Cadre Recruitment Exam 507 September/October Primary and Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test (for In-Service Teachers) Eligibility Test September/October Valuer (Secretariat), Stenographer & Assistant Sub-Inspector (Secretariat) Recruitment Exam 566 October/November Police Constable Recruitment Exam 7,500 October/November Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment Exam 1,000 November Naib Tehsildar Departmental Recruitment Exam 73 November/December Panchayat Secretary & Rozgar Sahayak Recruitment Exam 2,900 November/December Recruitment Exam for Vacant Posts in Government Music and Fine Arts Colleges (Directorate of Culture) 33 December Group-6 Sub-group-1 Recruitment Exam 700 December

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