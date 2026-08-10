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Home > Education News > MPESB Recruitment 2026: 12 Exams To Be Conducted In 5 Months For 19000 Posts

MPESB Recruitment 2026: 12 Exams To Be Conducted In 5 Months For 19000 Posts

The MPESB recruitment process includes positions in police, panchayat, agriculture, engineering, and other departments.

MPESB Recruitment 2026: 12 Exams To Be Conducted In 5 Months For 19000 Posts

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 18:13 IST

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released its revised exam calendar for 2026 session. According to revised calendar, 12 major recruitment examinations will be held in the state between September and December 2026 for over 19,000 posts. The MPESB recruitment process includes positions in police, panchayat, agriculture, engineering, and other departments.

Revised MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 

The revised calendar replaces the earlier tentative dates for MPESB exams scheduled from August onwards As per the board’s notice, the final date for each exam will  depend on the number of candidates registering, so these remain provisional until MPESB issues the individual exam notification later. 

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How to Check Revised MPESB Exam Calendar 2026?

To check the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026, candidates can follow the steps below 

Visit the official website of MPESB.
Check the link for the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026.
Check exam names, exam types, and dates carefully.
Download the calendar for future reference.
Keeping a copy of the exam calendar for preparation purposes.

MPESB Recruitment 2026: Post-Wise Vacancies

Below are the tentative vacancies of MPESB recruitment 2026.

Exam Name Vacancies Exam Month
Group-2 Sub-group-1: Agriculture Extension Officer Recruitment Exam 2,784 September
Group-02 Sub-group-04: Block Panchayat Officer, Yojana Coordination Officer, Assistant Auditor & Other Equivalent Posts Combined Recruitment Exam 2,299 September
Group-03: Sub Engineer, Cartographer, Laboratory Technician & Other Equivalent Posts Combined Recruitment Exam 700
September/October
Valuer/Sub-Inspector Cadre Recruitment Exam 507
September/October
Primary and Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test (for In-Service Teachers) Eligibility Test
September/October
Valuer (Secretariat), Stenographer & Assistant Sub-Inspector (Secretariat) Recruitment Exam 566
October/November
Police Constable Recruitment Exam 7,500
October/November
Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment Exam 1,000 November
Naib Tehsildar Departmental Recruitment Exam 73
November/December
Panchayat Secretary & Rozgar Sahayak Recruitment Exam 2,900
November/December
Recruitment Exam for Vacant Posts in Government Music and Fine Arts Colleges (Directorate of Culture) 33 December
Group-6 Sub-group-1 Recruitment Exam 700 December

Also Read: Indian Tea Farmer Abducted From West Bengal, Taken To Bangladesh: What The Kidnappers Want?

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MPESB Recruitment 2026: 12 Exams To Be Conducted In 5 Months For 19000 Posts
Tags: MPESB recruitmentMPESB recruitment 2026Revised MPESB Calendar 2026Revised MPESB Exam Calendar 2026

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MPESB Recruitment 2026: 12 Exams To Be Conducted In 5 Months For 19000 Posts
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