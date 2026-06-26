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Home > Education News > Muharram School Holiday 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure List, Extended Weekend and Holiday Details

Muharram School Holiday 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure List, Extended Weekend and Holiday Details

Schools across several states are expected to remain closed today on account of Muharram.

School Summer Holidays 2026 (Photo: ANI)
School Summer Holidays 2026 (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 11:08 IST

It is expected that schools will remain closed today in several parts of India on account of Muharram, a public holiday in many parts of the country. Muharram falls on Friday this year so a number of students may get a long weekend with no classes on Saturday in several schools.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and is one of the most sacred months in Islam. It is widely observed in different parts of the country with religious meetings, prayer gatherings and processions. Several local bodies and state governments have decided to follow Muharram school holiday schedules as well as for government offices.

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Which state follows the Muharram school holiday

High schools will be closed today in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura and Mizoram.

But in some cases, the school holiday schedule may differ, as state governments, local bodies and panchayats may issue separate notifications and orders. Schools may have a separate academic calendar depending on the local requirement.

Students and parents are advised to consult official notices from their school or the respective state education department for date corrections and other travel and academic planning.

Why is Muharram observed all over India

Muharram is the first month in the Islamic Calendar. For Muslims around the world it is considered to be a month of great religious importance. The most important day of the month is Ashura, which is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala.

The day is observed by mourning marches, religious rites, community prayers and other such rituals. Security preparations are often increased in cities where big public processions are scheduled.

Muharram is considered a public holiday in many states due to its religious significance. Consequently, schools, colleges and many government offices are closed on Muharram.

Will students have an extended weekend

With Muharram falling on a Friday this year, many students might enjoy a long break. Schools that are closed on Saturdays have students on a three-day weekend before the normal academic schedule starts again on a Monday.

It can also interfere with regular school and examinations as well as extracurricular activities and administrative duties. Students would be informed separately if any examinations or events are deferred due to the holiday.

What else should students be aware of before the holiday

While Muslim community members observe Muharram as a public holiday, schools might issue a separate circular depending on their local circumstances. Students could regularly consult with the school’s official communications portal, including websites, apps and notice boards, so that they’re sure of the holiday’s schedule.

Besides schools, banks and many government offices could also be shut following the holiday timetable of the region. Services that are deemed essential would remain operational while routine public services would resume on the following working day, officials said.

Citizens are advised to observe the traffic alerts of the particular place where Muharram processions are organised and follow official updates on any changes of the holiday schedule. 

Also Read: TNEB Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancies, Notification And Application Details 

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