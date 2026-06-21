‘I Will Fail This Time Too, I Am Sorry’: 20-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies In Tamil Nadu Days After Coimbatore Case

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur was found dead at his home on Saturday, just hours before the NEET re-examination, adding to a growing list of student deaths linked to exam-related distress. The deceased, identified as C. Vetriyanantham, had been preparing for NEET for the past three years and was set to appear for the exam again after facing setbacks in earlier attempts. With this latest incident, concerns around the pressure surrounding NEET have intensified, especially as reports indicate that at least 12 students have died by suicide in the past 37 days, with this case further adding to that number.

According to reports, Vetriyanantham, 20, was the younger son of Chinnasamy, a private factory worker living in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) Colony on Bagalur Road in Hosur. Police said he had been preparing for NEET continuously for three years and was worried about failing once again in the examination scheduled for Saturday.

Growing concern as another NEET-linked death adds to mounting toll

This adds to the mounting toll of NEET-related suicides in the country, as several aspirants have taken their own lives, as many attribute the drastic step to the insufferable pressure that the students have gone through because of the re-test. According to various reports, at least 12 deaths have been recorded in the past 37 days and incidents like these keep on adding to the number.

Reports say that, Vetriyanantham was alone at home when the incident occurred. His father was at work, while his mother had stepped out to a nearby shop. Police said he allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the living room. His mother discovered him after returning home and immediately raised an alarm.

During the investigation, police recovered a note written by the student. In the message addressed to his family, he expressed love and gratitude toward them. The note reportedly read: “I haven’t slept properly for the past month due to the fear of the NEET exam. I am taking this extreme step out of fear that I will fail this time as well. Amma, Appa, Anna … I am sorry.”

Fresh NEET debate after second Tamil Nadu case in days

The incident comes just days after another NEET aspirant, 19-year-old Anunkeerthana, died in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district. She had already appeared for NEET twice and was preparing to take the examination again. Police said she was distressed about having to reappear following the recent question paper leak that led to a re-test for affected candidates.

According to reports, Anunkeerthana’s death had triggered fresh protests against NEET and revived Tamil Nadu’s long-standing demand for exemption from the medical entrance examination. Meanwhile, in Hosur, the Hudco Police recovered Vetriyanantham’s body and sent it to the Hosur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway as debate over NEET and student pressure continues to grow.

Disclaimer:

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Also Read: Another NEET Aspirant Dies Days Before Re-Test; Ghaziabad Student Left Chilling ‘Doing Something Different’ Video Behind