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Home > Education News > NEET Paper Leak Row: CBI Files Chargesheet Against 13 Accused In Delhi Court After Task Force Setup

NEET Paper Leak Row: CBI Files Chargesheet Against 13 Accused In Delhi Court After Task Force Setup

CBI chargesheets 13 individuals in the NEET-UG paper leak probe under BNS and Anti-Corruption laws.

NEET Paper Leak Row: CBI Files Chargesheet Against 13 Accused In Delhi Court After Task Force Setup

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-28 23:10 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday. This latest development comes just a day after the central government established a task force to prevent paper leaks in the country. According to reports, the chargesheet submitted by the CBI’s Economic Offences Wing will now be placed before the special fast-track court set up by the government specifically for exam paper leak cases. The court will now decide on the next course of action.

Who Are 13 Accused In NEET Paper Leak Case?

According to the CBI, all 13 accused are currently lodged in judicial custody. Those named in the chargesheet are private individuals, and no government officials have been named so far. This development comes after the fast-track court directed that the investigating agency be represented in the matter and adjourned the hearing on the bail applications of accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal. Among those arrested are teachers, coaching institute staff, middlemen, and others alleged to have been part of the conspiracy.

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Accused Chargesheeted Under Several Laws

The CBI registered the case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 315(5), 318(4), 61(2), 238, and 303(2). The agency has also invoked Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. In addition, action has been taken under Sections 3, 4, 5, and 11, read with Section 10, of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Student Protests and Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan

Students joined widespread protests at Jantar Mantar against the paper leak allegations and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Protests quickly spread across the country, resulting in hundreds of students being detained during nationwide crackdowns on demonstrators. However, before the student protests in Delhi wrapped up, the government accepted Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union Education Minister.

Also Read: Supreme Court Orders Release Of Student Protestors: Here’s What Court Said On Arrests, Police Action

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NEET Paper Leak Row: CBI Files Chargesheet Against 13 Accused In Delhi Court After Task Force Setup
Tags: NEET paper leak caseNEET paper leak CBI chargesheetNEET paper leak investigation updatesNEET UG paper leak 13 accused

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NEET Paper Leak Row: CBI Files Chargesheet Against 13 Accused In Delhi Court After Task Force Setup
NEET Paper Leak Row: CBI Files Chargesheet Against 13 Accused In Delhi Court After Task Force Setup
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