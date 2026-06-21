NEET Paper Leak Scare In Ajmer: Caller Shows Alleged Question Paper On Video Call, Demands ₹30,000; Probe On

Fresh concerns over the integrity of the NEET re-examination process surfaced in Rajasthan’s Ajmer after a caller allegedly displayed what he claimed was the question paper during a video call and demanded ₹30,000 in exchange for it. The incident has prompted authorities to launch an investigation, although officials have so far found no evidence of an actual paper leak. The development comes at a sensitive time, with thousands of candidates preparing for the NEET re-test amid heightened scrutiny following previous allegations of examination irregularities across the country.

Mysterious Caller Allegedly Offered NEET Paper For Money

According to officials, the incident came to light when a candidate’s family received a suspicious phone call from an unidentified individual. During the conversation, the caller allegedly claimed to possess the NEET re-examination question paper and offered access to it in exchange for ₹30,000.

The caller reportedly initiated a video call and displayed several pages that he claimed were the examination paper. Family members became suspicious and immediately reported the matter to local authorities.

Investigators are now examining whether the documents shown during the call were genuine examination materials or part of an attempt to deceive candidates and extort money.

Police Launch Investigation Into The Claim

Following the complaint, police in Ajmer initiated an inquiry to trace the caller and determine the authenticity of the claims. Officials have begun collecting technical evidence, including phone records and digital communication details, to identify those involved.

Authorities said the investigation is focusing on whether the caller had any actual access to examination material or was exploiting students’ anxiety ahead of the test. Police have urged candidates and parents not to fall prey to such offers and to immediately report any suspicious calls or messages related to examination papers.

No Evidence Of Paper Leak So Far

Preliminary findings have not indicated any confirmed breach of the examination process. Officials associated with the conduct of the examination have maintained that no evidence currently suggests that the NEET question paper was leaked.

Investigators are treating the matter seriously because of the widespread concern surrounding competitive examinations in recent years. However, authorities stressed that circulating unverified claims can create panic among students and undermine confidence in the examination system.

The authenticity of the alleged question paper shown during the video call remains under scrutiny.

Exam Anxiety Creates Opportunity For Fraudsters

Experts say major competitive examinations often become targets for fraudsters who exploit candidates’ fears and expectations. Unscrupulous individuals frequently claim to have access to question papers, answer keys, or insider information to extract money from students and their families.

Education authorities have repeatedly warned candidates against trusting such claims, noting that most of these schemes are designed to deceive aspirants rather than provide genuine examination material. Students are advised to rely only on official notifications and avoid engaging with unknown individuals promising guaranteed success in exchange for money.

Authorities Appeal For Vigilance

With the NEET re-test drawing significant national attention, authorities have intensified monitoring efforts to ensure the examination process remains secure and transparent.

Police officials have appealed to the public to remain alert and cooperate with investigators by reporting suspicious activities related to the examination. They also emphasized that strict action would be taken against anyone found spreading misinformation, attempting fraud, or compromising the integrity of the examination process.

As the investigation continues, officials hope the case will serve as a warning against attempts to exploit students during one of the country’s most competitive and high-pressure examinations.

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