NEET PG 2026 Application Correction Window Closing Today: Here’s What You Can Edit By July 28

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the NEET PG 2026 edit window today, July 28. Candidates who have filled out their exam forms can make corrections to their application forms through the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. The correction window of NEET OG 2026 opened on July 25. The edit window allows candidates to rectify errors in specific fields of their forms.
NEET PG 2026 Application Form: How To Edit
Candidates need to follow the given below steps to make the changes.
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Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in
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Click on the ‘Examinations’ section and select ‘NEET PG’.
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Click on ‘Applicant Login’.
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Log in using their application credentials
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Open the NEET PG 2026 application form
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Edit the permitted fields and click on the save option
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Review all changes
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Submit the corrected form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
NEET PG 2026: What Can Be Edited Through Correction Window
Candidates can modify the following details only:
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Date of birth
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Gender
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Category (SC/ST/OBC/General)
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PwD status
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EWS status
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Academic qualifications
NEET PG 2026: Important Dates
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City intimation slip: August 11
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Admit card: August 27
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Examination: August 30
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Result and cut-off: Likely by September 30
NEET PG Admit Card 2026
The NBE will release the admit card of NEET PG 2026 on August 27. Candidates will be required to enter their login details to download the admit card. The admit card contains the details of student, date of examination, roll number, registration number, exam time, exam centre name and others.
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Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.