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Home > Education News > NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: What’s New This Year? Check Major Exam Changes

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: What’s New This Year? Check Major Exam Changes

NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip is being released on August 11, giving candidates their allotted exam city ahead of the August 30 test. Here's what the slip reveals and what's changed this year.

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip. Image Credit: AI
NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 16:28 IST

Candidates waiting to find out where they’ll sit for NEET PG 2026 can breathe a little easier today. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is releasing the exam city intimation slip on August 11, right on schedule, giving aspirants their first concrete detail about the upcoming test: which city they’ve been assigned to.

What The Slip Tells You, And What It Doesn’t

This isn’t the admit card. Think of it as a heads-up that arrives earlier in the process, confirming only the city, not the exact centre or hall. The full venue details will follow later, once the admit card itself is out. For now, candidates who completed their NEET PG 2026 registration can log in with their credentials on the official NBEMS website to check which city they’ve landed.

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The exam itself is set for August 30, 2026, conducted offline in computer-based mode at centres nationwide. Registrations had opened on July 1 and closed on July 21, and results are expected by September 30.

The Change Worth Noting

Here’s where this year’s process differs in a way that matters: NBEMS has explicitly ruled out any first-come, first-served logic in how cities and centres get allotted. Applying early, in other words, buys you nothing in terms of preference. This clears up a common assumption among candidates who’ve historically rushed to submit applications early, hoping it might work in their favour.

Another detail carried over from the application stage but worth restating: candidates had to list three preferred test states, with the first mandatorily matching their correspondence state and the remaining two picked from neighbouring states. None of those choices, nor the correspondence address itself, could be edited after submission, not even during the edit window that followed.

Why Does The Slip Matter Now?

With just under three weeks until the exam, the city intimation slip gives candidates a practical head start, enough time to sort out travel bookings and accommodation before the admit card narrows things down to the exact centre.

Also Read: Independence Day 2026: Quote, Wishes, And Posts

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NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: What’s New This Year? Check Major Exam Changes

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NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: What’s New This Year? Check Major Exam Changes

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NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: What’s New This Year? Check Major Exam Changes
NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: What’s New This Year? Check Major Exam Changes
NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: What’s New This Year? Check Major Exam Changes
NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: What’s New This Year? Check Major Exam Changes

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