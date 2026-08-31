NEET PG 2026 Cutoff: Is Your Rank Enough for MD, MS Seats in Private Colleges?

The NEET PG 2026 cutoff for private medical colleges is the closing rank at which candidates can secure admission to postgraduate medical courses. These include MD, MS and PG Diploma programmes. The cutoff is different for every college and speciality. It can also vary based on the candidate’s category and seat availability.

The NEET PG qualifying cutoff is different from the private college admission cutoff. The qualifying cutoff decides whether a candidate is eligible to participate in counselling. The college-wise cutoff, meanwhile, indicates the rank at which admission may close.

NEET PG 2026 Qualifying Cutoff Marks

The examination body will release the NEET PG 2026 qualifying cutoff after the result. All the candidates can use the cutoff to check whether they are meeting the basic eligibility criteria for counselling. As per last year’s figures, the cutoff for General and EWS candidates was at the 50th percentile, while the cutoff for General-PwD candidates was at the 45th percentile.

For SC, ST and OBC candidates, including PwD candidates, the qualifying requirement was at the 40th percentile.

Category Cutoff Percentile NEET PG 2026 Marks NEET PG 2025 Marks General/EWS 50th percentile To be released 276 General-PwD 45th percentile To be released 255 SC/ST/OBC, including PwD 40th percentile To be released 235

NEET PG 2026 Private College Cutoff: What Affects It?

The final admission cutoff can be higher than the qualifying marks. It depends on factors such as the college, speciality, category, number of seats and candidates competing for admission.

Popular branches and reputed private colleges may close at better ranks. Less preferred specialities may remain available at comparatively higher ranks. Therefore, candidates should not treat the qualifying marks as the final admission cutoff.

NEET PG 2026 Response Sheet Date

The NEET PG 2026 exam was held on August 30, 2026. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is yet to announce the response sheet release date. Candidates will be able to use the response sheet to calculate their expected scores before the result is declared.

Event Date NEET PG 2026 exam August 30, 2026 NEET PG 2026 response sheet To be announced

The NEET PG 2026 result will be used for admissions to MD, MS and PG Diploma programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. As per the exam guidelines, candidates cannot use the result for admission in any subsequent academic session.