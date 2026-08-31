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Home > Education News > NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Date Announced For Affected Candidates Hit By Power Outage

NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Date Announced For Affected Candidates Hit By Power Outage

NEET PG 2026 re-exam will be held on September 5 in Jaipur for 2,445 candidates affected by a technical disruption. Check exam date, time, venue details and latest updates.

NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Date Announced For Affected Candidates Hit By Power Outage

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 12:16 IST

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a re-examination for 2,445 NEET PG 2026 candidates affected by a technical disruption. The NEET PG 2026 re-test will be conducted on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm, following the disruption reported at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres in Rajasthan.

Which Candidates Will Appear for the NEET PG Re-Exam?

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The re-examination for NEET PG 2026 will be held specifically for candidates whose NEET PG 2026 examination was affected by the technical disruption at Test Centre Nos. 41682 and 41683, located at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura in Jaipur. NBEMS has said that the affected candidates will be informed separately about the venue and other examination-related instructions. Candidates are advised to keep checking official communications from the examination authority for details regarding the re-test.

NEET PG 2026 Exam Held Across India

The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30, 2026, across the country. The exam was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres in 339 cities, covering all 36 states and Union Territories. According to the authority, 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the test, while the examination was successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates. The technical disruption at the Jaipur centres, however, affected a section of candidates, prompting NBEMS to schedule a separate examination.

When and Where Will the NEET PG Re-Exam Be Held?

The re-examination for all affected candidates will take place on September 5 at 3 pm in Jaipur, Rajasthan. NBEMS will communicate the exact venue and additional instructions directly to the concerned candidates. Candidates appearing for the re-test should carefully follow the instructions issued by NBEMS and report to the designated centre as per the prescribed schedule. The decision to conduct a separate examination aims to ensure that candidates affected by the technical disruption receive a fair opportunity to complete the NEET PG 2026 examination.

Also Read: India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For Over 23,000 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

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NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Date Announced For Affected Candidates Hit By Power Outage
Tags: 2445 CandidatesNBEMSNEET PG 2026NEET PG Exam DateNEET PG Jaipur Re-ExamNEET PG Re-Exam 2026NEET PG Re-Exam September 5NEET PG Technical Glitch

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NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Date Announced For Affected Candidates Hit By Power Outage

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NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Date Announced For Affected Candidates Hit By Power Outage
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