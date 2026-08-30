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Home > Education News > NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam: What Went Wrong at Jaipur Centres That Forced 2,445 Candidates to Retake Test?

NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam: What Went Wrong at Jaipur Centres That Forced 2,445 Candidates to Retake Test?

NEET PG 2026 re-exam has been ordered for 2,445 candidates after repeated power cuts and system failures disrupted the test at two Jaipur centres.

NEET UG 2026
NEET UG 2026

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 19:30 IST

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has ordered a re-examination for 2,445 candidates who faced technical problems during NEET PG 2026 in Jaipur.

The affected candidates will appear for the test again on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm in Jaipur. NBEMS said details about the exam venue and other instructions will be shared separately.

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The decision came after major disruptions at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres, with test centre numbers 41682 and 41683. Candidates at these centres could not complete the computer-based examination.

Power Failure Disrupts NEET PG Exam

According to NBEMS, the disruption was caused by an internal power supply failure at the centres. The board attributed the issue to M/s TCS Ltd, the examination conducting agency.

“NBEMS deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates and has taken prompt steps to ensure that they are provided a fair and equitable opportunity to appear in NEET PG 2026,” the board said.

Candidates, however, described a chaotic experience inside the exam centres. Several aspirants claimed that their computers shut down repeatedly during the three-hour examination. Some said the systems went off every 10 to 15 minutes. Others alleged that their computers crashed six or seven times. The disruptions reportedly affected logins, questions and the ability to submit answers.

Candidates Protest Outside Jaipur Centres

Some candidates said that after the systems restarted, only a few questions appeared before the computers shut down again.

The repeated failures led to anger among aspirants. Candidates gathered outside the examination centres and protested. They demanded action and another fair opportunity to take the test.

Some aspirants also raised concerns about the examination process. They alleged that questions remained visible on some screens before the systems shut down. They also claimed that centre staff could not give a satisfactory explanation for the repeated failures.

NEET PG 2026 Exam Completed Across Most Centres

Despite the Jaipur disruption, NBEMS said the NEET PG 2026 examination was completed successfully for the overwhelming majority of candidates.

The exam was conducted on August 30 for 2,73,096 registered candidates. It was held across 1,111 centres in 339 cities, covering all 36 states and Union Territories.

Of the registered candidates, 2,65,980 appeared for the examination. Around 2,63,535 candidates completed the test successfully, according to the official notice.

The 2,445 candidates affected at the two Sitapura centres will now get another chance to appear for NEET PG 2026 on September 5.

NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam: Key Details

  • Affected candidates: 2,445
  • Re-exam date: September 5, 2026
  • Time: 3 pm
  • City: Jaipur
  • Affected centres: iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura
  • Centre numbers: 41682 and 41683
  • Reason: Internal power supply failure
  • Exam agency: M/s TCS Ltd
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NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam: What Went Wrong at Jaipur Centres That Forced 2,445 Candidates to Retake Test?
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NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam: What Went Wrong at Jaipur Centres That Forced 2,445 Candidates to Retake Test?

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NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam: What Went Wrong at Jaipur Centres That Forced 2,445 Candidates to Retake Test?
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